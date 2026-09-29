



India and the United States have discussed ways to expand bilateral defence cooperation while reviewing the changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific.





The discussions took place in New Delhi on Monday between Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC).





The Indian Army said the two military leaders examined the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and explored opportunities to advance bilateral defence engagement across multiple domains.





Their talks also focused on improving interoperability through joint training and military exercises.





The Indian Army said the successful conclusion of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 demonstrated the effective coordination of joint operations and reaffirmed both armies’ commitment to stronger military-to-military cooperation.





The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas was conducted at Auli in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The exercise brought together around 600 personnel from each country and included training across multiple operational scenarios.





The exercise also featured high-altitude warfare training, long-range precision fires, counter-drone operations and integrated command-and-control activities, further broadening the scope of bilateral military cooperation.





On Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh separately met a visiting bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.





The discussions centred on strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation.





The Ministry of Defence said the meeting examined ways to deepen strategic ties between the two countries, including through greater collaboration in defence technology, production and industrial capabilities.





Over the preceding week, Indian and US military contingents trained side by side under Yudh Abhyas 2026.





The drills covered diverse platforms and tactical situations, with the aim of improving interoperability and strengthening the troops’ familiarity with each other’s operational procedures, tactics and techniques.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the exercise as a reflection of the strength of the defence partnership between the two countries. During a visit to the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, Gor observed Indian and US forces conducting joint training.





In a post on X, he said the exercise demonstrated the partnership’s trust, readiness, interoperability and shared purpose.





“Impressive to see US and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range,” Gor said. “This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what US Army and Indian Army are achieving together.”





The latest engagements highlight the growing focus on operational coordination, defence technology and military readiness within the India-US strategic partnership.





ANI







