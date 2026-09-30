



Indian space Start-Up TakeMe2Space is set to deploy what it characterises as the nation's inaugural orbital computing spacecraft aboard a SpaceX rocket on 1 October, India Today reported





The launch represents a shift towards executing data processing directly within space, bypassing the customary necessity of sending massive volumes of raw telemetry back to Earth.





The 14-kilogram spacecraft, dubbed MOI-1A, is designated to ride into orbit as part of the Transporter-18 rideshare mission managed by SpaceX.





The hardware features an integrated Nvidia Orin NX processing unit that delivers up to 117 trillion operations per second (TOPS) in computational performance.





TakeMe2Space founder and chief executive officer Ronak Samantray confirmed that 23 clients have already enrolled for the flight. These partners include geographic information system enterprises, educational facilities, and commercial entities operating across precision agriculture, mining, supply-chain logistics, and insurance sectors, alongside United States space analytics firm Little Place Labs.





In contrast to classical Earth-observation platforms that downlink extensive unparsed datasets to ground infrastructure for offline evaluation, MOI-1A enables clients to upload bespoke artificial intelligence models straight to the orbiting hardware.





As the spacecraft passes above specific geographical areas, it performs real-time edge processing and transmits only the finalized analytics to ground teams, eliminating the requirement to stream complete telemetry down to Earth stations.





Samantray highlighted that the financial savings achieved by avoiding massive raw data downlinks fully offset the premium pricing associated with running computational tasks in space.





Constructed as a 6U CubeSat measuring 226.3 x 100 x 366 millimetres, the payload integrates 2 terabytes of onboard storage, a nine-band multispectral imaging system, and a maximum power envelope of 120 watts.





The upcoming deployment follows a technology demonstration mission conducted in late 2024 that validated basic application uploading, in-orbit artificial intelligence inferencing, and downloading generated outputs. A subsequent iteration, the MOI-1 satellite, was lost following a third-stage launch vehicle failure.





Looking beyond this flight, the firm aims to deploy larger networked satellite constellations from 2027 onwards to scale total compute capacity while reducing operational expenditure per transaction.





The enterprise also intends to introduce orbital cold storage solutions tailored for critical data, serving financial institutions and defence organisations seeking secure backup infrastructure off-planet.





TakeMe2Space engineers and manufactures the vast majority of its satellite subsystems in-house within India, whilst importing specialized silicon microchips, solar photovoltaic cells, and thruster propulsion systems from external suppliers.





Agencies







