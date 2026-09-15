



On Teachers’ Day, an occasion that celebrates the power of education and mentorship, industry leaders and semiconductor experts came together to extend strong support to WOWSemi Foundation’s vision of building a skilled, industry-ready semiconductor workforce for India.





Industry Stalwarts including PVG Menon, Suraj Rengarajan, Hanish Kumar, Arvind Ragunathan, Venkatesh Kumar Pandurengan and several other industry leaders and experts appreciated the initiative, recognising its potential to bridge one of the biggest challenges facing India’s semiconductor ambitions—the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry experience.





“India’s semiconductor opportunity is not just about building fabs; it is about building the people who will run them, innovate in them and take the ecosystem forward. The time to act is now,” said Venkatesh Pandurengan, emphasising the importance of creating meaningful industry exposure for young talent.





The message resonated strongly with the spirit of Teachers’ Day. As India rapidly expands its semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities, educators and industry must work together to prepare the next generation for a sector expected to play a significant role in the country’s economic growth.





WOWSemi’s philosophy—“Experience Before Expertise”—addresses this need by taking semiconductor learning beyond textbooks. Through initiatives such as Fab On Wheels, WOW Academy, WOW Semuseum, WOW Bot, Semipreneur and Green Fab City, students and aspiring engineers can gain exposure to wafers, semiconductor packages, equipment, manufacturing processes, virtual fabs, AI-enabled learning and industry-relevant skills.





The initiative has received appreciation from industry leaders who believe that India cannot afford to create another generation of engineers who understand semiconductor theory but have never experienced the environment of a fab.





“India has the infrastructure ambition, the talent and the market. What we need now is a connected ecosystem where industry, academia and young minds work together,” was the collective sentiment expressed by participating leaders.





WOWSemi aims to reach 5 lakh citizens across 11 states, 60 districts and 3,000 institutions by 2031, with 1 lakh certifications, creating a broad-based talent pipeline for India’s semiconductor future.





The larger message emerging from the gathering was clear: It is now or never to build a complete semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.





The chip may be tiny, but its impact on India’s economy could be enormous. Building that future will require more than technology—it will require experience, skills, collaboration and a generation prepared to lead.





WOWSemi Press Release







