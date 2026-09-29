



Indian Naval Ship Ranvijay made a port call at Salalah, Oman, during its ongoing deployment, highlighting India’s maritime cooperation and enduring friendship with Oman.





During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Ranvijay called on the Commander of the Southern Naval Area of the Royal Navy of Oman.





The port call also included professional engagements between INS Ranvijay and Royal Navy of Oman vessel RNOV Sadh.





The two navies subsequently conducted an India–Royal Navy of Oman Passage Exercise, or PASSEX, off Salalah. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance coordination and reaffirm the close maritime ties between the two countries.





The Indian Navy said the engagements reflected the enduring India–Oman friendship and strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain. The visit took place amid the Indian Navy’s wider operational engagement with regional and extra-regional maritime partners.





On September 25, Indian Navy frontline stealth frigate INS Sahyadri and missile corvette INS Kulish concluded their participation in the 23rd ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security Joint Cooperation Activity at Subic Bay in the Philippines.





The multilateral activity began on September 21 with an opening ceremony at Naval Operating Base Subic. It was hosted by the Philippine Navy and co-chaired by Japan.





The harbour phase featured subject-matter expert exchanges on peace and security, the ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting and Guidelines for Maritime Interaction, senior enlisted leadership and marine environmental protection.





The phase also included sporting events, an International Day and a cultural show involving personnel from the participating maritime forces.





On September 22, Indian naval personnel took part in operational synchronisation and a tabletop exercise.





A pre-sail conference was subsequently held to coordinate activities planned for the sea phase.





Indian personnel also participated in a community engagement programme at the Shepherds of the Hill Centre in Zambales.





The sea phase comprised coordinated serials involving search and rescue, hydrographic survey, casualty and medical evacuation, deck landing qualification and assistance to vessels aground.





These activities enabled participating navies to improve operational coordination and interoperability at sea.





The Indian Navy also highlighted cross-deck visits by personnel from INS Sahyadri and INS Kulish to Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force ship JS Ise and Royal Australian Navy vessel HMAS Perth.





The closing ceremony marked the completion of the maritime security activity and reaffirmed the importance of professional interaction, mutual understanding and practical cooperation among participating maritime forces.





India’s participation underlined its commitment to regional maritime partnerships in line with its Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.





The Subic Bay activity brought together maritime forces from ASEAN member states and eight partner countries for professional and operational engagements aimed at strengthening interoperability and cooperation in the maritime domain.





ANI







