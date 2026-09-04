



Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), the defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Belgian defence company FN Herstal to explore cooperation in local manufacturing and technology for small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-uncrewed aerial system capabilities in India.





The agreement was signed on 3 September 2026 and is intended to assess the establishment of a dedicated production centre in India. The companies are also considering the possibility of forming a strategic alliance or joint venture to serve the Indian market.





This initiative is closely aligned with the Indian government’s Make in India policy, which emphasises indigenous defence production and reduced reliance on imports.





The cooperation would combine FN Herstal’s expertise in small arms and integrated weapon systems with KSSL’s engineering and manufacturing strengths.





The companies stated that the partnership is designed to boost local manufacturing, enhance technology cooperation and create domestic value. It will also support the security of supply for the Indian armed forces, ensuring reliable access to advanced weapon systems.





Initially, the collaboration will focus on jointly assessing the feasibility of potential projects. The cooperation will be directed primarily towards meeting Indian market requirements, with the possibility of expanding into international opportunities in the future.





FN Herstal, headquartered in Belgium, is globally recognised for its advanced small arms and integrated weapon systems, including its FN MAG and FN SCAR series. Its systems are widely used by NATO forces and other militaries worldwide. Partnering with KSSL provides FN Herstal with a strong industrial base in India, while offering the Indian defence ecosystem access to proven technologies.





KSSL, part of the Kalyani Group, has been steadily expanding its role in India’s defence sector. The company has already partnered with global defence majors such as Thales and is investing in facilities like its upcoming Energetics plant in Andhra Pradesh. This new cooperation with FN Herstal further strengthens its portfolio in advanced weapon systems and counter-drone technologies.





Counter-uncrewed aerial systems are increasingly critical in modern warfare, particularly in addressing asymmetric threats posed by drones.





The partnership is expected to contribute to India’s efforts in developing robust C-UAS capabilities, which are vital for protecting military installations and critical infrastructure.





The collaboration also reflects the growing defence ties between India and Belgium, building on recent agreements and visits by Belgian officials to India. It underscores India’s ambition to become a global hub for advanced defence technologies under the Make in India for the World vision.





The companies emphasised that beyond industrial cooperation, the initiative will generate local employment, strengthen supply chains and contribute to skill development in India’s defence manufacturing sector.





Agencies







