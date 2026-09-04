

DRDO has formally invited bids under its Technology Development Fund (TDF) for the creation of an indigenous Air-to-Air Refuelling Pod (AARP), a project that will allow India to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthen aerial refuelling capabilities.





The tender was published on 2 September 2026, with submissions open until 20 October 2026.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has launched this initiative to design and manufacture a reliable refuelling pod system that can service multiple receiver aircraft in flight. The project is being pursued under the TDF framework, which encourages domestic industry and research organisations to participate in critical defence technology programs.





The proposed system will be modular in design. A standard tanker aircraft configuration will feature up to three pods, with two mounted on the wings and an optional third pod attached to the fuselage. Fuel will be drawn directly from the aircraft’s internal tanks, and the transfer process will be managed by a dedicated operator from a central control station inside the aircraft.









Technical specifications outlined in the tender indicate that the pods must operate effectively at altitudes ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 feet. The system is expected to deliver a fuel transfer rate of up to 2,000 US gallons per minute, which converts to approximately ₹63 lakh worth of aviation fuel per minute at current rates.





The pods will employ the hose-and-drogue method, ensuring compatibility with the Indian Air Force’s existing fleet, including the Russian-origin Ilyushin Il-78 MARS tankers.





Strategically, the indigenous development of these pods opens the possibility of converting heavy-lift transport aircraft such as the Boeing C-17 Globemaster, Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, or the eventual winner of the Medium Transport Aircraft competition into auxiliary mid-air refuelers.





This would allow the IAF to rapidly deploy makeshift tanker fleets during wartime, sustaining extended combat and deep-strike operations without waiting for dedicated refuelling aircraft.





The project also aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence technology. By developing this system domestically, India aims to eliminate dependence on foreign OEMs for sensitive aviation technology.





This initiative complements ongoing efforts by HAL and IAI to convert Boeing commercial aircraft into inflight refuelling platforms, but unlike those, the AARP project will be fully indigenous.





The bid submission process began on 2 September 2026 and will close on 20 October 2026. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 24 September 2026, giving interested companies an opportunity to clarify technical and procedural aspects before final submission.





This project is expected to significantly enhance India’s aerial refuelling capabilities, providing flexibility to the Air Force and ensuring that critical technology remains under national control.





It also represents a major opportunity for domestic defence manufacturers and Start-Ups to contribute to a high-value program that will have long-term strategic impact.





Agencies







