



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for extending warm wishes on the occasion of the Jewish New Year.





He highlighted that the ties between India and Israel have been transformed into what he described as an unprecedented partnership. Netanyahu praised Modi’s leadership and reiterated the strong bond shared by both democratic nations.





In his message on X, Netanyahu thanked Modi for his greetings to the people of Israel and to him personally. He noted that the Jewish New Year provided an occasion to once again acknowledge Modi’s leadership and enduring friendship.





He added that together, India and Israel had elevated the relationship between their ancient civilizations into a partnership of historic significance. Netanyahu concluded by saying that he and his wife Sara looked forward to meeting Modi again soon.





Netanyahu’s message came in response to Modi’s earlier post on X, where the Indian Prime Minister extended greetings to the Israeli leadership and Jewish communities worldwide. Modi wished for a year filled with peace, hope, good health, and continued progress for all.





His message read, “Shana Tova! Wishing a very happy Rosh Hashanah to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the people of Israel and Jewish communities across the globe. May the new year be filled with peace, hope, good health and continued progress for all.”





Modi conveyed his greetings while addressing the opening day of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, which was held under India’s chairship. On the same day, Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the summit in the national capital. The declaration reflected the collective concerns of the BRICS bloc regarding escalating tensions in West Asia.





The declaration called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation. It urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.





The leaders encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to achieve long-term peace, security, and stability in the region. They also emphasised the importance of maintaining smooth global trade, supply chains, and energy flows in accordance with international law.





The declaration expressed serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full IAEA safeguards. It stressed that nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, even during armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm.





The resolution underscored the need to preserve international norms and prevent violations of established safeguards.





The BRICS bloc also urged the implementation of relevant UNGA and UNSC resolutions. It called on all parties to maintain the ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.





The declaration expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement of October 2025. It called for halting policies aimed at forced displacement of Palestinians and warned against arrangements that could prejudice their inalienable rights or prolong occupation.





The leaders reaffirmed that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could only be achieved through peaceful means.





They emphasised that such a solution depended on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including self-determination and the right of return. The declaration highlighted the need for global action to strengthen international peace and security in the face of growing polarisation and distrust.





The joint statement also expressed concern about the increasing risks of nuclear danger and conflict. It reiterated the importance of invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control, and non-proliferation.





The leaders stressed the need to preserve the integrity and effectiveness of these mechanisms to achieve global stability and international peace and security.





ANI







