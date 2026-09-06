



The Pentagon has launched an unprecedented leak probe, subjecting around 50 Joint Staff members to polygraph tests in August after reports revealed severe shortages of US munitions during the war with Iran.





The move reflects both President Donald Trump’s fury over leaks and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s aggressive clampdown on dissent within the military.





US government investigators carried out polygraph examinations on approximately 50 officers and civilian employees of the Joint Staff.





The inquiry focused on whether they had disclosed classified information to journalists, particularly details about depleted stockpiles of long‑range missiles and Patriot interceptors. The tests followed a series of media reports highlighting shortages of critical weapons during the West Asia conflict.





Officials familiar with the probe said the effort was designed not only to identify individuals who may have leaked information but also to deter others from speaking to the press. The Joint Staff, which coordinates operations, policy, and war plans with combatant commanders worldwide, employs between 1,500 and 2,000 personnel. Mass testing of this scale has not been seen in modern US military history.





Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell issued a statement stressing that the department does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously. He added that securing classified information is critical to ensuring the safety of US forces deployed globally.





The investigation comes amid growing concern over the impact of the Iran war on US munitions reserves. Reports by multiple news organisations have detailed how the conflict has strained stockpiles of precision weapons, raising questions about America’s long‑term readiness. Trump has described critical media coverage of the shortages as “treasonous” and pressed officials to aggressively pursue those responsible for leaks.





The atmosphere inside the Pentagon has become increasingly tense. Current and former officials say distrust has deepened, attributing much of it to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Operating with a close circle of loyalists, Hegseth has blocked or pushed out the promotions of at least 80 generals, admirals, and senior officials. His leadership style has triggered several leak investigations since early last year, with critics pointing to his restrictive approach to press access.





Hegseth faced criticism previously after sharing sensitive details about US strikes in Yemen in a Signal group. He has not briefed the Pentagon press corps about the war in Iran since May 5, further limiting transparency.





Last month, the Department of War dismissed the publisher and editor‑in‑chief of Stars and Stripes, a government‑funded military news outlet. Journalists at the paper said the move was retaliation for their reporting on worsening conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.





Investigators are also reportedly considering whether some leaks may have involved foreign intelligence activity, given the sensitivity of the munitions data. The scale of the polygraph campaign underscores the administration’s determination to clamp down on unauthorised disclosures, even at the cost of morale among senior military staff.





ANI



