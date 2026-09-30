



After canceling its plan to purchase F‑35s from the US, Portugal became the new point of contention between two European fighter jets: the Dassault Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon.





The Portuguese Air Force is preparing to modernise its forces by seeking a replacement for its F‑16 fighter jet fleet. After withdrawing its priority from the US‑made F‑35, the Lisbon government is now shifting its focus to intra‑European defence solutions, opening up direct competition between the Eurofighter and Dassault Rafale multirole fighter aircraft.





Last March, Portuguese Defence Minister Nuno Melo confirmed that Lisbon was considering plans to replace its F‑16 fleet with European‑made multirole fighters. Previously, as reported by The EurAsian Times, the Lockheed Martin‑made F‑35 stealth fighter was the country’s top priority option to ensure compatibility with the existing F‑16 fleet.





However, complex shifts in relations between the US and Europe, coupled with concerns about the predictability of US‑supplied military equipment, led Lisbon to decide to abandon its plan to acquire the F‑35 and instead turn to European suppliers. Faced with political uncertainty in the US and doubts about its commitment to NATO, Portugal is betting on European fighter jets to guarantee its defence autonomy.





Although Portugal has not officially released its tender documents, major defence corporations have proactively taken strategic steps. Eurofighter GmbH is a joint venture between the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, represented by BAE Systems, Airbus Defence & Space, and Leonardo. Meanwhile, the Rafale is an independent product of Dassault Aviation from France.





Airbus representatives revealed they will be submitting a proposal for the Eurofighter line to Lisbon. This proposal focuses on public‑private financing solutions to alleviate budgetary pressure on the Portuguese government, while also expanding military cooperation and encouraging the local defence industry to participate in the supply chain. Airbus plans to submit an unsolicited proposal in late October or early November.





Airbus’s European regional director, Jose Luis de Miguel, assessed that the Eurofighter precisely meets the practical operational requirements of Lisbon. The focus of the Portuguese Air Force’s operations is on airspace patrol and control, maintaining rapid response and warning capabilities according to NATO standards, and ensuring the security of its sovereign waters, not on long‑range attack capabilities as designed by the F‑35.





To increase its commercial advantage, Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Portuguese Aerospace and Defence Association (AED) to develop a detailed industrial proposal. Lisbon is also a familiar partner, currently operating 11 Airbus C295 military transport aircraft.





In response to this move, Dassault Aviation also quickly signed an MoU with AED to officially participate in the competition, although the specifications regarding unit price, quantity, or accompanying weapons packages have not yet been disclosed by the company.





Dassault, acting for Rafale partners Thales and Safran, signed the MoU on September 23, 2026, at the French Embassy in Lisbon, following the official submission of a Rafale bid to the Portuguese government and air force in July 2026.





For over a decade, Europe’s two leading jet fighter aircraft have been in constant competition in many major international markets. In India, New Delhi selected the Rafale for its initial large contract in January 2012. After the agreement encountered setbacks, India finalised the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters through an intergovernmental agreement, and subsequently placed an order for an additional 26 naval versions.





In Qatar, the Middle Eastern nation ordered 24 Rafale fighter jets worth €6.3 billion (about ₹5,670 crore) in 2015, adding another 12 in 2017. Also in 2017, Qatar signed a contract worth approximately $8 billion (over €7 billion, about ₹6,300 crore) to purchase an additional 24 Eurofighter jets, in addition to buying F‑15s from the US, in order to diversify its supply sources.





In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi initially considered buying Rafale, then shifted to negotiating the purchase of 60 Eurofighters from BAE Systems. By 2021, after a deal to buy F‑35s from the US fell through, the UAE signed a record contract to purchase 80 Rafale fighter jets worth approximately 17 billion euros (about ₹15,300 crore).





The deal in Portugal marks another significant phase of technological and commercial competition between the two European military‑aircraft conglomerates, as NATO member states on the continent push for greater self‑reliance in their defence industries. Alongside the Rafale and Eurofighter, the Saab Gripen E/F and Lockheed Martin’s F‑35A remain in contention, even though Lisbon has yet to open a formal procurement process.





Portugal’s Air Force still operates 24 modernised F‑16AMs and four F‑16BMs, split between two squadrons at Monte Real. Some of these aircraft were damaged by a storm earlier this year, adding urgency to the replacement programme. The number of replacement aircraft has not been finalised through a formal tender.





Once the process opens, a technical evaluation and comparative study would weigh the geopolitical context before the government decides. Defence analysts note that anti‑US sentiment and concerns over software access, maintenance, and spare parts have boosted European jets in Lisbon’s calculus.





Agencies







