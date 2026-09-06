



TATA Consultancy Services has announced a landmark investment through its subsidiary HyperVault, which, along with partners, will commit up to ₹7,00,000 Crores ($7.4 Billion US) to establish a massive AI data centre campus in Telangana.





The project, unveiled on Saturday, marks one of the largest single investments in India’s digital infrastructure sector.





HyperVault has already secured 264 acres in Hyderabad for the development. The campus will be built in phases, ensuring scalability and long-term expansion. At full capacity, the facility will deliver 1 gigawatt of AI data centre infrastructure, designed specifically to support hyperscalers and AI companies with high-density GPU deployments for training and inference workloads.





The company has stated that once completed, the campus will rank among the largest AI infrastructure facilities in India. This scale reflects the growing demand for advanced computing power as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across industries.





The project is expected to attract global technology leaders seeking reliable and scalable infrastructure in India.





TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan emphasised that Hyderabad offers the scale, talent pool, and ecosystem required to serve global customers. The city has already established itself as a major hub for IT and emerging technologies, and this project further strengthens its position as a centre for AI-driven innovation.





The announcement comes shortly after TCS agreed to acquire Porsche AG’s automotive and consulting unit MHP. This acquisition signals the company’s intent to broaden its offerings beyond traditional IT services, integrating advanced consulting and industry-specific expertise with its technology portfolio. The dual moves highlight TCS’s strategy of diversifying into high-growth areas while reinforcing its global competitiveness.





Industry experts believe the AI data centre campus will not only boost India’s digital infrastructure but also create significant employment opportunities in engineering, operations, and AI research.





The phased development ensures that capacity additions can align with evolving demand, while the scale of investment underscores confidence in India’s role as a global AI hub.





The project also reflects a wider trend of Indian IT majors investing heavily in next-generation infrastructure. With AI workloads requiring unprecedented computing power, facilities like HyperVault’s Hyderabad campus are expected to become critical enablers of innovation, supporting both domestic enterprises and international clients.





This initiative positions TCS at the forefront of India’s AI infrastructure race, complementing government efforts to strengthen digital capabilities and attract foreign investment.





The combination of scale, strategic location, and advanced technology integration makes the HyperVault campus a pivotal development in India’s digital transformation journey.











