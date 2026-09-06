



BARC has initiated a site inspection exercise in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to assess potential locations for Small Modular Reactors. A team of scientists from the Department of Atomic Energy is currently in Sri Vijaya Puram, where they began their visit by meeting Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd).





During the meeting, the team presented details of possible sites and features of the proposed plan. Over the next four days, the scientists will inspect sites across all three districts of the archipelago.





The proposal comes at a time when the islands face rising electricity demand linked to major infrastructure projects. The Great Nicobar Project, which includes a deep-sea port, an international container transhipment terminal and an airport, is expected to significantly increase power requirements.





Presently, the islands rely entirely on diesel generator sets, with fuel transported from the mainland. This arrangement is under strain and may not be sustainable as commercial demand grows.





Alternatives to diesel-based generation have been considered. An offshore LNG re-gasification plant was proposed but has not materialised. Geothermal energy is also under study, though assessments of the islands’ geothermal resources could take years to complete.





Against this backdrop, Small Modular Reactors are being examined as a viable option. These reactors can be configured to suit island requirements, occupy less space than conventional nuclear plants, and are regarded as easier to manage.





Admiral Joshi, who also serves as vice-chairman of the Islands Development Agency, has long advocated the deployment of SMRs in the islands. At the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, he highlighted their suitability for the archipelago, citing examples of countries in Seismic Zone-V operating similar systems, including offshore barge-mounted floating plants. He also pointed out their potential for rapid scalability and freshwater generation through cooling systems.





The strategic importance of the islands adds weight to the case for nuclear power. Located over 1,000 km from the mainland, the archipelago lies close to the Six Degree Channel, a maritime chokepoint leading to the Strait of Malacca.





The Great Nicobar Project is expected to enhance access for the Indian Navy and Air Force to this critical channel, strengthening India’s presence in the region.





According to sources, Admiral Joshi expressed keen interest in the BARC presentation and assured full support to the visiting team as they carry out the site assessment.





The initiative reflects the government’s broader push to integrate advanced nuclear technology into India’s energy mix, particularly in regions where conventional power generation is not feasible.





Agencies







