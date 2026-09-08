



Lockheed Martin is steadily deepening its presence in India through carefully structured partnerships that aim to expand local defence manufacturing and reinforce supply-chain capabilities.





The company, working through the Javelin Joint Venture with RTX Corporation, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to explore co-production of the Javelin All Up Round missile in India.





Under this agreement, TATA Advanced Systems has been chosen as the prime partner for future in-country co-production. The plan involves establishing a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin missile in India, alongside component production capabilities.





Sub-assembly kits will continue to be produced at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Troy, Alabama, while guidance electronics units will be manufactured at RTX’s Tucson, Arizona, facility. These components will then be shipped to India for final assembly and integration.





This initiative is expected to strengthen Lockheed Martin’s relationship with India while expanding the Javelin supply chain. It will also support greater manufacturing capacity and improve supply-chain resilience.





Local production is designed to enable faster fielding of the weapon system and ensure sustained readiness for partner nations across the Indo-Pacific region.





The partnership is closely aligned with India’s push to strengthen its domestic defence industrial base and achieve greater self-reliance. For Lockheed Martin, deeper integration with India’s defence ecosystem could open doors to future production opportunities and advanced technology collaborations.





The localisation of assembly and integration operations is also likely to bring high-tech job creation and knowledge transfer into India’s defence sector.





India’s defence modernisation drive has increasingly emphasised joint ventures and co-production agreements with global defence majors. The Javelin collaboration reflects this trend, as it not only enhances India’s operational readiness but also embeds the country more firmly within global supply chains.





For Lockheed Martin, this represents a strategic foothold in one of the world’s most important defence markets, while simultaneously reinforcing its long-term presence in the Indo-Pacific.





With its established Javelin capabilities and expanding industrial partnerships in India, Lockheed Martin is well-positioned to capitalise on rising defence requirements.





The company’s ability to integrate with India’s defence ecosystem strengthens its prospects for future collaborations, ensuring that its role in the region continues to grow in both strategic and industrial dimensions.





Agencies







