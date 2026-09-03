



India and Belgium have opened a major new front in defence-industrial cooperation with a series of agreements covering mine warfare, ammunition production, rockets, light tank turrets, electro-optics and counter-drone technologies.





The pacts were signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in New Delhi, marking the first visit by a Belgian premier to India in two decades.





The agreements include a government-to-government framework to deepen military cooperation. Modi emphasised that defence and security cooperation is now a key pillar of bilateral ties, noting that the new industry agreements would create opportunities for defence co-development and co-production. He also confirmed that military exchanges and training cooperation would be enhanced.





The most consequential agreement is between Larsen & Toubro and Belgian autonomous-systems specialist Exail, which is competing for the Navy’s mine-countermeasure vessel program. Exail will provide autonomous systems to detect, identify and neutralise naval mines.





The initial program covers 12 vessels, with the requirement potentially expanding to 59. The Navy has faced a capability gap in mine warfare since the decommissioning of INS Kozhikode in April 2019.





Belgian defence major John Cockerill Defence has signed an agreement with L&T for turrets for the Zorawar light tank, designed for high-altitude operations along the Line of Actual Control.





Its 3105 turret is already fitted on prototypes undergoing trials. A joint venture with Electro Pneumatics & Hydraulics will manufacture 59 turrets at Chakan near Pune, with the Army’s eventual requirement standing at 354 tanks.





Thales Belgium and Kalyani Strategic Systems will assemble 70mm rockets in India, with the first fully India-manufactured rocket expected in early 2027. Kalyani is also exploring a joint production centre with FN Herstal for small arms and counter-drone equipment.





Belgian ammunition specialist Lachaussée has agreed to supply Tembo Classic Engineering with a production line for two ammunition calibres, with tooling for two more. The facility, valued at about ₹450 crores, will have a capacity of 100 million rounds annually, with installation planned for 2028-29.





OIP Sensor Systems, which has supplied over 130 sights for Arjun MK-I tanks, is partnering India Optel Ltd on electro-optical systems, including a fire-control system for Arjun MK-II capable of supporting laser-guided missile launches.





Belgian company Sol1 has partnered DGVK Enterprises to offer its Saboteur loitering drone and Buzzkill and Hitchhiker interceptor systems.





Krishna Industries and Pitagone are setting up a joint venture for mobile anti-vehicle barriers. The Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Belgian Security & Defence Industry association have signed an industry-level cooperation pact.





The agreements were exchanged at the India-Belgium Defence CEOs Roundtable co-hosted by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken. A Letter of Intent between the two defence ministries focuses on staff talks, officer exchanges, education and training, research and development, joint exercises and cooperation on maritime security and emerging technologies.





Belgium will appoint a defence attaché in New Delhi, while India will post a resident defence attaché in Brussels.





The Belgian Navy frigate LEOPOLD-I is scheduled to visit India in November. The joint statement also recorded Belgium’s solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism and its condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Both countries agreed to explore establishing a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism.





The defence push is part of a wider effort to recast bilateral ties. Modi and De Wever agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade over the next five years, supported by an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism.





PM Modi acknowledged the traditional economic foundation of the relationship through diamonds but signalled a broader ambition, stating that the historic connection is being transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.





Agencies







