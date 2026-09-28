



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday to pay his respects, amid tight security arrangements around the revered Sikh shrine.





The visit was part of Gor’s ongoing tour of various parts of India. He recently travelled to Srinagar and Leh as part of his diplomatic outreach.





Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) acting president Emaan Singh Mann said he would raise issues concerning Punjab, Sikh rights and India-Pakistan relations with the US Ambassador during his visit.





Mann described Gor’s visit as significant for the Sikh community and said he would draw attention to the situation in Punjab and the security concerns facing the state’s border areas.





He said the border districts, particularly Amritsar, remained vulnerable to tensions between India and Pakistan. Referring to Operation Sindoor and the Indus Waters Treaty, Mann called for dialogue and the restoration of water cooperation between the two countries.





Mann said his party had submitted a seven-point set of demands. These included sustained US diplomatic engagement to prevent a renewal of hostilities between India and Pakistan, restoration of water cooperation, consideration of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline, and the opening of the India-Pakistan border for lawful trade, travel and pilgrimage.





He said reopening the border could strengthen Punjab’s economy and support trade with Central Asian countries. He also raised concerns over the cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.





The SAD (Amritsar) leader said he would also raise issues related to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee elections, religious freedom and the case of Sikh human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.





Mann further raised what he described as the Sikh community’s right to self-determination. He said his party had urged the United States to support an inquiry into alleged violations of Sikh rights and sought recognition of what he described as an independent Sikh state.





Heavy security arrangements were made around the Golden Temple ahead of the Ambassador’s visit. Police personnel were deployed both inside and outside the shrine to maintain security and law and order.





RPS Sandhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Amritsar, said the authorities had made comprehensive arrangements to protect the Ambassador and deal with any situation that might arise.





“We have made proper arrangements for his security and to tackle every situation. We are ready,” Sandhu told ANI.





Responding to reports of wall writings linked to the visit, Sandhu said security had been maintained from all sides and that no “mischievous elements” had carried out any activity.





He said around 150 personnel, including civil and uniformed officers, had been deployed around the shrine.





“We have civil and uniformed personnel; around 150 personnel are deployed. Inside as well, outside as well, in civil as well as in uniform. Our full force is ready,” Sandhu said.





Additional reports said Gor’s Amritsar itinerary was expected to include visits to the Partition Museum and Jallianwala Bagh. Police had also detained two people over alleged separatist graffiti ahead of the visit, although the authorities said security arrangements were in place and no untoward incident had occurred.





ANI







