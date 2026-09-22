



More than 40 countries are set to participate in the second edition of the Indian Air Force's multinational air exercise 'Tarang Shakti', which will be held at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan from September 26 to October 12.





The exercise is expected to become one of the largest and most significant multinational air combat drills conducted in the region, bringing together frontline combat aircraft, support platforms and air force personnel from across the world.





According to defence officials, a wide range of aerial assets from participating nations will take part in the exercise, reflecting the growing international profile of the event and India's expanding defence partnerships with major global powers.





The United States is expected to deploy two to three F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft for the exercise. Their participation would mark a major milestone for Tarang Shakti and provide one of the rare opportunities for international air forces to operate alongside the world's most advanced operational stealth fighter platform during a multinational exercise.





France will participate with its Rafale combat aircraft, further strengthening the strong defence cooperation that already exists between New Delhi and Paris. The United Arab Emirates is also set to deploy its F-16 fighter jets, while several other participating countries will contribute transport aircraft and a variety of support assets.





The multinational exercise follows immediately after the conclusion of the bilateral Indo-Japan air combat exercise 'Veer Guardian', which was also conducted from the Jodhpur airbase. The back-to-back conduct of major international air exercises underscores the growing importance of Jodhpur as a key hub for advanced multinational air operations.





The Indian Air Force will deploy a broad spectrum of its frontline combat capabilities during the exercise. These will include Rafale multirole fighters and Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft, which form the backbone of India's combat aviation fleet.





In addition to fighter aircraft, the Indian Air Force will also field its critical force-multiplier assets. These include Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, transport aircraft and air-to-air refuelling tankers, enabling realistic large-force employment scenarios and complex mission planning.





Military aviation experts view such deployments as particularly important because they permit participating air forces to practise coordinated operations involving fighters, surveillance aircraft, refuelling platforms and transport assets under realistic operational conditions.





The Indian Air Force's Media Coordination Centre formally announced the return of the exercise through a message on social media, describing Tarang Shakti 2026 as India's premier multinational air exercise.





The Air Force stated that the exercise would once again bring together leading air forces from across the globe for intensive joint tactical manoeuvres and advanced aerial training missions. The message highlighted the event's role in promoting cooperation and operational synergy among participating nations.





Tarang Shakti was first launched in 2024 and quickly established itself as India's largest multinational air exercise. The inaugural edition was conducted in two phases across Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Jodhpur in Rajasthan, drawing widespread international participation and attention.





The maiden exercise featured approximately 80 Indian and foreign aircraft, while participating air forces executed hundreds of sorties covering a broad spectrum of aerial warfare missions. These included beyond-visual-range engagements, large-force employment operations, air mobility missions, dynamic targeting exercises, low-light combat missions and the protection of high-value airborne assets.





The 2026 edition is expected to build upon those achievements and further expand interoperability between participating nations. Defence officials indicate that the exercise is designed not only to improve tactical cooperation but also to deepen strategic relationships between friendly air forces.





Reports indicate that multiple foreign air forces have confirmed participation, while dozens of additional nations are expected to attend as observers. The exercise will therefore combine operational flying with military diplomacy, professional exchanges and strategic engagement among partner countries.





The anticipated participation of the F-35 is especially significant because it would represent the aircraft's first involvement in a major Indian multinational air exercise. Although the aircraft has previously appeared during Aero India events, Tarang Shakti would provide an opportunity for interaction within a complex multinational operational environment.





The presence of Rafale aircraft from both India and France is also expected to generate considerable interest among defence observers. Such participation highlights the deepening defence ties between the two countries and showcases one of the most advanced combat aircraft currently in service.





Looking back at the first edition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had described Tarang Shakti as an important effort to strengthen cooperation, coordination and mutual trust among partner countries.





During the Distinguished Visitors' Day event held in Jodhpur during the 2024 exercise, the Defence Minister stated that India had strengthened defence ties with participating nations through Tarang Shakti and helped reinforce confidence that friendly countries would stand together whenever required.





Reaffirming India's broader vision of international cooperation and peaceful coexistence, he emphasised that India believes in progressing together with partner nations through collaboration and mutual support.





He had also noted that large-scale multinational exercises provide valuable opportunities for military personnel from different nations to learn from one another's operational experiences, work cultures and war-fighting philosophies.





According to the Defence Minister, interactions between personnel operating diverse platforms and following varied operational doctrines help build understanding while enhancing professional competence across participating forces.





Rajnath Singh further described the exercise as a celebration of the Indian Air Force's achievements and capabilities. He noted that India was not only emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies but was also increasingly recognised for the strength and professionalism of its armed forces.





He pointed out that the Indian Air Force had steadily enhanced its capabilities through the induction of some of the most advanced aircraft and technologies available globally.





The 2024 edition of Tarang Shakti also featured several high-profile aerial demonstrations. These included displays by the Agniveervayu Women Air Warrior Drill Team, showcasing precision drill movements and coordination.





The event additionally featured flying demonstrations by the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, as well as performances by the renowned Sarang helicopter display team and the SKAT formation team.





With an expanded list of participants, the likely debut of the American F-35, the presence of French Rafales and a diverse collection of global air power assets, Tarang Shakti 2026 is poised to become the largest and most ambitious edition of India's premier multinational air exercise to date, further strengthening military cooperation and enhancing air combat interoperability among friendly nations.





ANI







