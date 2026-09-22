



Armenia's Defence Ministry has reportedly selected the Indian Divyastra MK-1 loitering munition to meet its pressing long-range strike requirements, according to an unconfirmed report published by an Armenian tabloid





The report highlights that this cutting-edge system features a remarkable strike range of 500 kilometres, an impressive endurance of up to five hours, and the capability to carry a 15-kilogram payload.





However, it is important to note that there is currently no official or independent confirmation regarding this potential procurement from either Yerevan or New Delhi.





The report emerges amidst Armenia's comprehensive defence modernisation program, which has increasingly relied on Indian military equipment in recent years to bolster its capabilities.





Following the military setbacks in Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan has sought to diversify its supplier base beyond traditional sources.





Indian defence firms have previously secured major export contracts with Armenia, supplying Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems, Akash air defence systems, advanced artillery pieces, anti-drone equipment, and ammunition to strengthen the nation's security posture.





The Divyastra MK-1 represents a new class of indigenous precision-strike weapons developed within India's vibrant defence start-up ecosystem. Engineered by innovative start-ups focused on unmanned platforms, these long-range loitering munitions offer cost-effective, high-precision capability over extended distances.





By combining the characteristics of a drone and a missile, the platform is designed to loiter above a target area, gather real-time intelligence, and execute precision strikes upon command.





If confirmed, the acquisition would mark another major milestone in India's booming defence exports, which have grown rapidly in recent years. Indian defence firms, supported by strategic research hubs in cities like Bangalore, have been aggressively pitching home-grown technologies to international buyers.





Achieving a export footprint for advanced loitering munitions would significantly boost the reputation of India's domestic defence manufacturing program and validate its emphasis on private sector innovation.





Loitering munitions have become an essential component of modern battlefield tactics, providing forces with real-time target identification and rapid strike options against high-value targets, radars, and armoured formations.





A 500-kilometre reach coupled with a 15-kilogram warhead would grant the Armenian armed forces a significant stand-off operational capability. The capability to loiter for five hours offers unprecedented flexibility for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and dynamic targeting in contested environments.





Despite the intriguing nature of the report, defence analysts advise caution until official statements are released by either government. Until a formal announcement or a contract signing ceremony is disclosed, the claim remains speculative.





Nevertheless, the report underscores the growing strategic synergy between India and Armenia, as well as the increasing international interest in India's home-grown defence start-ups and their innovative long-range strike solutions.





Agencies







