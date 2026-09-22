



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has warned that the international order is facing mounting pressure from geopolitical rivalry, strategic competition and active conflicts, calling for multilateralism to play a stronger role in preserving global stability and international cooperation.





Speaking at the inaugural Partners for Multilateralism Summit held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar said the world is undergoing a major structural transition.





While the global rebalancing of power had been anticipated for decades, he noted that intensifying competition between nations, growing geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts have significantly altered the character of that transition.





According to Jaishankar, these developments are creating unprecedented strain on the global system and risk weakening the foundations of international cooperation. He cautioned that if these trends continue unchecked, they could undermine the very principles upon which multilateral institutions were built.





He stressed that strengthening multilateralism is no longer merely a diplomatic aspiration but an urgent necessity. In his view, the current international environment requires countries to reaffirm their commitment to cooperation and collective problem-solving.





EAM Jaishankar emphasised that the consequences of weakening international cooperation extend far beyond diplomatic discussions. Issues affecting billions of people around the world, including peace and security, climate action, climate justice, development finance, emerging technologies, counter-terrorism efforts, resilient supply chains, disaster preparedness and pandemic response, all depend on the willingness of nations to work together.





He argued that the international community should recognise the achievements already delivered through collective action. Advances in global governance, development cooperation and international coordination, he said, demonstrate the value of multilateral engagement and should be protected even as reforms are pursued.





Highlighting the need for practical solutions, Jaishankar said countries should not wait for comprehensive settlements to every conflict before acting on immediate humanitarian, economic and security challenges. He advocated addressing specific dimensions of ongoing crises while simultaneously working towards broader and more durable peace agreements.





A key concern raised by the External Affairs Minister was what he described as the global “Four F” crisis: fuel, food, fertiliser and finance. He warned that disruptions in these critical sectors can have cascading effects across economies and societies, particularly in developing countries, and therefore require coordinated international responses.





EAM Jaishankar also called for the creation of appropriate frameworks and guardrails to address challenges associated with emerging technologies and new strategic capabilities. As technological advancements increasingly influence economics, security and governance, he argued that international mechanisms must evolve to regulate risks while enabling innovation.





He further urged countries to address vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Referring to concerns over concentration, choke points and geopolitical disruptions, he advocated de-risking and diversification measures to reduce dependence on single sources and strengthen economic resilience.





The minister underlined that nations sharing common interests must possess the confidence to cooperate when collective action is necessary. He suggested that flexible and issue-based coalitions could play an important role in tackling global challenges while complementing broader multilateral institutions.





Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of respecting international law, established norms and globally accepted rules. He said that effective multilateralism can only function when countries consistently honour their commitments and uphold agreed standards.





A major theme of his address was the need for what India has long described as “reformed multilateralism”. New realities, he argued, require international institutions to become more representative, more responsive and more accountable. He maintained that both the advocacy and implementation of multilateralism must be strengthened if international institutions are to remain credible and effective.





Calling for reforms within global governance structures, Jaishankar said that more participative deliberations and greater transparency in decision-making processes are long overdue. Such reforms, he argued, would help restore confidence in multilateral institutions and reinforce the willingness of states to collaborate in addressing shared challenges.





His remarks are consistent with India's longstanding position that global institutions, particularly the United Nations system, need reform to better reflect contemporary geopolitical and economic realities. India has repeatedly argued that governance frameworks largely designed in the aftermath of the Second World War must evolve to accommodate the rise of developing nations and emerging powers.





The summit formed part of India's broader diplomatic engagement during the high-level week of the 81st UN General Assembly, where world leaders are focusing on issues including international conflicts, sustainable development, economic uncertainty, climate challenges, technology governance and institutional reform.





On the sidelines of the UNGA meetings, Jaishankar held a bilateral discussion with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The two leaders reviewed the strengthening economic relationship between India and Switzerland following the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Their discussions also covered global issues and the scope for closer cooperation within multilateral forums.





Jaishankar additionally met Nauru President David Adeang, reaffirming India's commitment to its development partnership with the Pacific island nation. He praised the strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries and reiterated India's support for the development priorities of Pacific Island states.





The External Affairs Minister also participated in the first Visegrád Group-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, bringing together representatives of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The meeting marked an important expansion of India's engagement with Central Europe.





During the discussions, the participants agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including political dialogue, trade and investment, technology, defence, education and people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed establishing annual foreign ministers' meetings and an annual business forum to institutionalise engagement.





The talks further addressed collaboration in technology and innovation, defence cooperation, space activities, connectivity initiatives and mobility arrangements. Regional and international developments, including the conflict in Ukraine and the evolving situation in the Gulf, also featured prominently in the discussions.





In a notable diplomatic endorsement, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár reiterated the Visegrád Group countries' support for India's bid for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council, a longstanding objective of Indian foreign policy.





The series of engagements reflects India's growing diplomatic focus on strengthening partnerships across multiple regions while simultaneously advocating reforms aimed at making international institutions more representative, transparent and effective.





Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty and economic fragmentation, Jaishankar's message at the UN was that a stronger, reformed and more responsive multilateral system remains essential for addressing the complex challenges facing the international community.





ANI







