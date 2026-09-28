



The United States and China have agreed to grant more favourable tariff treatment to $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction and to establish a new dialogue on emerging technologies, following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day summit with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, as per a White House fact sheet.





Under the arrangement, the two countries operationalised the US–China Board of Trade and the US–China Board of Investment, which were originally chartered during the May 2026 summit in Beijing.





Within the Board of Trade framework, Washington and Beijing reached consensus on recommendations for more favourable tariff treatment covering $30 billion of non-sensitive goods flowing both ways, and also launched a working group to address market access barriers in the agricultural sector.





US exports benefiting from the deal include agricultural goods, fish and seafood, logs and wood, cosmetics and medical devices, while US imports covered under the arrangement comprise small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children’s car seats.





The fact sheet further stated that China would import at least 10 million metric tons of US coal in 2027 and 2028, reinforcing energy trade as part of the broader stabilisation effort.





The Board of Investment is set to discuss investment opportunities and impediments, providing a structured channel to address commercially meaningful investment-related issues between the two economies.





Both sides also agreed to continue work on supply chain shortages involving rare earths and other critical minerals, with the aim of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels, according to the White House document.





The leaders affirmed their intent to build a “constructive relationship of strategic stability” grounded in “respect, fairness, and reciprocity”, while supporting each other as hosts of the G20 and APEC forums.





Discussions also covered Russia, North Korea and Iran, with Trump and Xi agreeing that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon and that “no country or institution can impose tolls on international waterways”.





On emerging technologies, the two countries agreed to adopt the term “super intelligence” for applicable technologies and established the US–China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue to exchange views on its risks and benefits.





The next SI exchange is scheduled to take place by November 2026, and the two countries will also set up a bilateral communication channel specifically for SI-related incidents.





The leaders recalled the US–China alliance during the Second World War, and Trump advocated for trilateral arms control negotiations involving the United States, Russia and China.





The three-day summit between Xi and Trump concluded on Friday (local time), with Xi returning to Beijing on Saturday (local time).





Trump said he looked forward to his next meeting with Xi, with the two leaders scheduled to meet again in China in November and at the G20 summit in Miami in December.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “President Xi and Madam Peng have just left D.C., heading for China. The meeting was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A. We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida. Much has been, and will be, accomplished. I look forward to our next meeting!”





Xi Jinping’s three-day visit to the US marked his second meeting with Trump in less than six months.





This was the first visit to the White House by a Chinese President in more than a decade, and the first time a Chinese leader has made two formal state visits to the United States.





At prevailing exchange rates, the $30 billion tariff-covered trade flow translates to roughly ₹2,52,000 crore, while the 10 million metric tons coal commitment represents a significant energy procurement tranche over 2027–28.





ANI







