



Indian aerospace manufacturer Aequs has taken another significant step towards automation-driven production by deploying Automatic Drill Units (ADUs) for Aerostructure assembly, underscoring the growing importance of precision-led manufacturing in the aerospace sector.





The company highlighted that aircraft structures, including fuselages, wings and flaps, require vast numbers of highly accurate holes to connect and fasten different components. Even the smallest drilling inaccuracies can compromise assembly precision, component quality and, ultimately, structural integrity.





Automatic Drill Units, also known as Positive Feed Drills (PFDs) or semi-automated drilling systems, are designed to deliver consistent and repeatable drilling performance. These systems play a critical role in assembling complex aircraft structures, where precision is essential and manufacturing tolerances are extremely tight.





According to Aequs, it became the first company in India to deploy these units for Aerostructure assembly. The technology helps reduce dependence on manual drilling, improves process consistency and supports the manufacture of advanced components made from multiple materials.





The company noted that aircraft sections such as fuselages, wings and flaps often require millions of precision-drilled holes. In such applications, manual drilling can be susceptible to human error, tool wear and defects, particularly when working with expensive and demanding multi-material structures. ADUs help address these challenges by ensuring highly repeatable drilling, precise hole geometry and enhanced structural reliability.





“ADUs, also called positive feed drills (PFDs) or semi-automated drilling systems, ensure extreme repeatability, perfect hole geometry to the micron level, and structural integrity.”





Aequs stated that its long-standing manufacturing expertise has been combined with semi-automated processes to create production systems that are increasingly consistent, repeatable and technologically advanced. The move reflects the company’s broader focus on strengthening quality standards while advancing manufacturing automation.





The development also highlights a wider trend across the aerospace industry. Automation is no longer viewed solely as a means of increasing production speed; it is becoming equally important for achieving repeatable precision, reducing defects and maintaining stringent quality standards throughout the manufacturing process.





As India continues expanding its aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and deepens its integration into global aerospace supply chains, advanced production technologies such as ADUs are expected to play an increasingly important role in enhancing domestic industrial capabilities and supporting the production of high-value Aerostructures for international programmes.





Aequs, which already operates vertically integrated aerospace manufacturing capabilities spanning precision machining, surface engineering and Aerostructure assembly, sees such technologies as key enablers for the next phase of aerospace manufacturing growth in India.





Agencies







