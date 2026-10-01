



Innovative solutions for operational and peacetime challenges faced by military and police personnel





Chandigarh-based Almerio Defence and Aerospace represents the growing role of Indian defence start-ups in developing practical, indigenous solutions for the uniformed services. Its team of engineers and technocrats has combined technical experience, imagination and product-development capability to address everyday operational requirements of military and police organisations.





The company’s products are intended to improve efficiency, reduce recurring costs and strengthen the operational readiness of armed forces and police units. Its weapon-management offering addresses a longstanding challenge in the secure storage, accounting and handling of weapons and ammunition.





Modern weapons are sophisticated, highly accurate systems with sensitive components that require secure, purpose-built storage and management. Yet many armouries still rely on wooden racks, metal almirahs or trunks, with weapon issue, receipt and inventory recorded manually in registers.





Such practices make audits slow and labour-intensive, reducing the frequency and depth of inspections. Locating a particular weapon may require personnel to check a large part of the stock, causing delays, recording errors and diversion of manpower from operational duties.





Almerio’s Weapon Management System integrates weapon storage with digital inventory management to improve physical security, inventory control, traceability and utilisation of weapons and associated equipment.





The company says the system reduces human intervention in routine armoury processes by digitising inventory, issue, receipt, maintenance and weapon-history records. This is intended to minimise omissions and errors, reduce the risk of pilferage or misuse, and support longer weapon service life.





Weapons of different calibres, models and sizes are stored in secure CRCA powder-coated rolling enclosures. These are designed to protect weapons from unauthorised access, dust, pests and other environmental factors that could affect their condition.





According to Almerio, the high-density storage configuration can hold more than three times the quantity of stores possible through conventional methods in the same floor area. This could benefit units and sub-units operating with limited armoury space.





The rolling enclosures are intended to support secure storage, weapon allocation to units, and mobility or transportation when required. This flexibility can assist organisations managing weapons across dispersed locations or adapting layouts to changing operational requirements.





The system is designed around safety, security, flexibility and efficiency. It aims to reduce the risk of accidents, preserve the condition of weapons and accessories, and accommodate both current and future weapon configurations.





By simplifying stock-taking, weapon retrieval and routine record maintenance, the system is intended to save space, time, manpower and energy. This can allow personnel to focus on more operationally relevant tasks while ensuring quicker access to weapons.





Physical security measures are designed to deter pilferage and misuse, while the associated management platform provides data security, user accountability and an auditable record of weapon-related activity. Identification features link individual users with weapons, accessories and other assets.





The system maintains records of inventory, weapon issue and receipt, maintenance, weapon history and user information. These can be generated as intuitive reports to support audits, inspections and command-level oversight.





Other primary product categories and systems manufactured by Almerio include:



Portable Firing Ranges

One-of-a-kind multi-lane, modular firing ranges built into bullet-proof containers equipped with high-tech features.

Bunkers & Magazines

Pre-engineered, innovative blast-proof designs (such as Pre-Engineered-Modular Earth-Covered Magazines for high explosives).

Blast Containment Vaults

Specially designed, customizable containers for the safe storage of weapons and live explosives (including Total Blast Containment Vaults like "ZA-RA" with Unit Risk Boxes).

Mobile Armouries

Efficient mobile storage solutions built for transport and deployment.

Riot Gear, Parachute, And Equipment Storage Solutions

Specialised management and storage infrastructure for tactical gear, parachutes, and related defence materials.

Small Arm Barrel Cleaning Systems

State-of-the-art turnkey solutions tailored to the specific maintenance needs of armed forces.

Evidence/Malkhana Management Systems

Organised and secure storage solutions tailored for law enforcement evidence management.

Environmentally-Shielded Modular Portable Proof/Practice Chambers

Chambers designed for small arms and ammunition testing (up to 12.7mm).





The wider relevance of such systems lies in shifting armoury management from labour-intensive manual procedures towards a more disciplined, technology-enabled model.





Almerio’s wider portfolio has also included portable earth-covered magazines, containment solutions and modular firing ranges, indicating an effort to address multiple infrastructure and safety requirements of defence and security users.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







