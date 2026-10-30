



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has sought to allay concerns over recent reports of face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), describing such incidents as “transgression, not intrusion” and stressing that the overall situation remains normal.





Speaking to journalists in Tawang ahead of the inauguration of the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart, Khandu said occasional crossings by patrols from either side were not a new phenomenon and stemmed from differing perceptions of the border.





“China doesn’t consider the McMahon Line.... Arunachal Pradesh shares a very long border with Tibet and China, stretching 1,200 km. Our soldiers go taht side, their patrolling parties sometimes cross over to our side. It is transgression, not intrusion. Transgression has taken place, no doubt. It keeps happening. This is not a new thing,” he said.





The Chief Minister emphasised that the frontier in the region remains disputed and is not clearly defined on the ground, which often leads to differing interpretations of where patrols can operate. He maintained that such incidents should be viewed in that context rather than as deliberate intrusions.





Khandu also expressed confidence in the security arrangements along the border, stating that the Indian armed forces were effectively safeguarding the frontier.





“Our armed forces are guarding the border very well. At present, it is not a matter of concern,” he said.





His remarks come shortly after Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General Shatrujeet Kapur revealed that Indian and Chinese troops had encountered each other at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, with some face-offs continuing for a period of time.





The Ministry of External Affairs subsequently stated that conditions along the border occasionally become strained when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns, leading to temporary friction between the two sides.





Khandu further said that such developments had not affected the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, one of the state's most prominent tourist destinations.





Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who addressed the media alongside Khandu and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, dismissed concerns over border security and criticised attempts to create what he described as misleading narratives about the situation.





“This is Narendra Modi's India. Rest assured borders are secured. There is no matter of concern.... We all should do our best to diminish these false narratives which are being created with ill intent,” Shekhawat said.





The India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh has long remained a sensitive issue because Beijing rejects the McMahon Line, the boundary drawn during the 1914 Simla Convention. As a result, patrol confrontations and temporary face-offs occur periodically in areas where both countries have overlapping territorial claims. However, Indian authorities have reiterated that established military mechanisms remain in place to manage such incidents and prevent escalation.





The Chief Minister’s comments underscore the government's position that while transgressions do occur along the disputed frontier, the situation remains under control and is not considered a cause for immediate concern.





Agencies







