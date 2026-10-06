



TATA Electronics has entered a crucial new phase at its semiconductor packaging facility in Jagiroad, Assam, with pilot chip production now under way as the company prepares for full commercial operations between December 2026 and January 2027.





The project, backed by an investment of ₹27,000 crore, spans 592 acres and is regarded as one of India's most significant semiconductor manufacturing initiatives. The facility is currently conducting pilot runs at partial capacity following the completion of its first clean room, marking the transition from construction to live manufacturing operations.





Located in Jagiroad, the plant has been developed as an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility. Unlike a wafer fabrication plant that manufactures semiconductor wafers from raw silicon, the Assam unit focuses on the assembly, packaging and testing stages of semiconductor production.





Once fully ramped up, the facility is expected to produce up to 48 million semiconductor chips daily. Production will utilise advanced packaging technologies including Wire Bond, Flip Chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP), enabling chips to be integrated into increasingly sophisticated electronic systems.





The plant is expected to serve a broad range of high-growth industries. Key target sectors include automotive, electric vehicles, telecommunications, consumer electronics, Internet of Things applications and artificial intelligence.





Automotive applications are expected to play a particularly important role in the facility's output. TATA Electronics has already announced plans to manufacture Qualcomm Automotive Modules at the site, supporting both domestic and international vehicle manufacturers. These modules are designed for applications such as digital cockpits, infotainment systems, connectivity solutions and intelligent vehicle technologies.





The Assam facility is also becoming a central element of TATA Electronics' broader semiconductor strategy. The company has been actively creating a geographically diversified supply chain aimed at reducing dependence on China for semiconductor assembly equipment, materials and components.





Following partnerships announced during SEMICON India 2026, TATA Electronics secured more than 16 collaborations with companies across Europe, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore. These partnerships include industry players such as ASMPT, Nexperia, Fujifilm, Besi, Sumitomo and Sojitz, helping to strengthen access to machinery, raw materials and specialised semiconductor technologies.





The diversification strategy is intended to improve resilience against global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and trade-related bottlenecks while supporting greater localisation of semiconductor manufacturing inputs.





Although pilot production has begun, the facility is not expected to achieve full output immediately. Industry and government officials anticipate that scaling operations, qualifying products with global customers and establishing a mature supporting ecosystem could require an additional one to two years after commercial production begins.





Workforce development is also progressing alongside manufacturing preparations. Hundreds of women have been trained across TATA Electronics facilities, with several already deployed at Jagiroad and many more expected to join ahead of commissioning.





The project is projected to generate around 27,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across engineering, clean-room operations, semiconductor testing, research and development, technical support and allied services.





To support the growing industrial ecosystem, infrastructure development is continuing around the facility. State authorities have already provided dedicated power and water connectivity, while accommodation and hospitality projects are being developed to serve employees, suppliers and visiting industry partners.





The Assam government is also seeking to attract ancillary industries and additional semiconductor-related investments around Jagiroad, with the longer-term objective of creating a broader semiconductor manufacturing cluster in the region.





The commencement of pilot production represents a major milestone not only for TATA Electronics but also for India's ambition to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities. The success of the Jagiroad facility will be closely watched as the country seeks to establish a stronger position in global electronics and semiconductor supply chains.





Agencies







