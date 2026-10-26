



The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized a fishing boat after they crossed into Indian waters near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.





According to BSF officials, the operation was carried out on Sunday following specific intelligence inputs regarding suspicious activity in the sensitive Sir Creek region. Acting swiftly on the information received, security personnel intercepted the fishermen and took them into custody.





Officials stated that the four individuals had allegedly entered Indian waters to engage in "crab-catching" activities. During the operation, BSF personnel also seized a Pakistani fishing vessel being used by the fishermen.





The incident took place in the Sir Creek area, a strategically significant and heavily monitored stretch along the India-Pakistan border. Sir Creek is a narrow, marshy tidal channel located in the Rann of Kutch and runs along the coastal boundary between Gujarat in India and Sindh province in Pakistan. The region has long been regarded as a sensitive area because of its complex waterways and proximity to the international border.





Cross-border incursions by fishermen are not uncommon in the Arabian Sea and adjoining creek regions, largely due to the absence of clearly visible maritime markers and the challenging geography of the area. Fishermen from both India and Pakistan occasionally stray across maritime boundaries while pursuing fishing activities, leading to arrests and vessel seizures by security agencies on either side.





The apprehended fishermen have been identified as Kadir Thaimor, Muhammad Mussa, Azgar Thaimor and Ahsan Jat. According to information provided by the BSF, all four are residents of Chach Jaan Khan village in Pakistan's Sindh province.





Following their apprehension, the fishermen and the seized boat are expected to undergo further legal and security-related procedures as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding their entry into Indian waters.





The latest operation highlights the BSF's continued vigilance in safeguarding India's maritime frontiers in the Kutch sector, particularly in sensitive areas such as Sir Creek, where security forces maintain a constant watch against illegal crossings and other cross-border activities.





PTI







