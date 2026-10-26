



The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a major escalation in their ongoing "Dawn of Yemen" offensive, reporting that they conducted 753 precision strikes against Houthi military targets during the past 24 hours. According to military spokesperson Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, the operations were directed at the militia's military infrastructure, command networks and logistical supply routes, resulting in the neutralisation of approximately 218 fighters and field commanders.





In a statement released on Sunday, Al-Nuzaili said government forces continued offensive operations across multiple fronts as part of the campaign, which is aimed at degrading the combat capabilities of the Houthi movement and preventing it from reinforcing positions on the battlefield.





Detailing the scale of the operation, the spokesperson said the strikes targeted a broad range of military assets and facilities. These included advanced field command-and-control centres, governing bodies, fortified positions, firing locations, troop concentrations, reinforcement units and transportation and supply networks used by the militia.





According to Al-Nuzaili, the strikes disrupted the Houthis' ability to move additional forces into active combat zones while supporting Yemeni government troops engaged in raids, assault operations and manoeuvres along various operational axes. He stated that the campaign had significantly interfered with the militia's battlefield coordination and logistical activities.





The spokesperson further reported that the operations resulted in the neutralisation of about 218 militia members and field commanders. In addition to personnel losses, government forces said they destroyed or disabled 78 vehicles, military platforms and pieces of heavy and medium weaponry during the latest phase of the offensive.





"Our armed forces continue their offensive operations within the 'Dawn of Yemen' campaign, and during the past 24 hours, they have executed (753) precise and direct targeting operations against the military capabilities of the terrorist Houthi militia," Al-Nuzaili said.





He added that, "The targets included advanced field command and control centres, governing bodies, fortifications, sources of fire, gatherings, reinforcements of the militia, and its means of movement and supply, which contributed to disrupting the deployment of its forces to the battle, and supporting our forces' raiding, assault, and manoeuvring operations across various axes."





Highlighting the impact of the campaign, Al-Nuzaili stated: "The operations resulted in the neutralisation of approximately (218) elements of the militia and its field commanders, and the destruction or disabling of (78) vehicles, mechanisms, military means, heavy and medium weapon pieces."





The announcement comes amid continuing conflict in Yemen, where government-aligned forces and the Houthi movement have remained engaged in intermittent military confrontations despite various diplomatic initiatives and ceasefire efforts over recent years. Control of supply corridors, command structures and strategic terrain continues to play a crucial role in shaping battlefield dynamics across the country.





Al-Nuzaili stressed that the Yemeni military intends to maintain pressure on Houthi forces and further develop the offensive. He said the objective is to weaken the militia's capacity to mobilise, reorganise and sustain combat operations while preserving momentum across active fronts.





Emphasising adherence to international humanitarian obligations, the spokesperson said military planners were restricting attacks to legitimate military objectives and implementing safeguards designed to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.





"Our forces continue to develop the offensive with high combat resolve, striking the militia's ability to mobilise and reorganise, while taking care to limit targeting to legitimate military objectives and adopting the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian assets," Al-Nuzaili added.





ANI







