



Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.





The Russian Embassy in India announced his arrival on X, stating: "Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in New #Delhi to participate in the 12th #BRICS Parliamentary Forum."





India will host the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum on 26 and 27 October at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, bringing together parliamentary leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries.





The forum is being held under India's chairship and is expected to serve as an important platform for parliamentary diplomacy, legislative cooperation and dialogue on global challenges. It is also aimed at strengthening collaboration among parliaments and advancing people-centric development.





Speaking at a press conference in Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the conference marks a new chapter in the history of India's parliamentary diplomacy. The gathering will include Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.





Birla stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event and meet leaders of the visiting delegations.





He further noted that the conference will feature bilateral and multilateral interactions involving visiting delegations and parliamentary friendship groups. A meeting of delegation Secretaries will take place on 25 October to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.





Highlighting the core agenda, Birla said the forum will deliberate on the overarching theme, "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development".





Building on the legacy of previous BRICS Parliamentary Forums, the event will promote consensus-based dialogue through four high-level sessions focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.





Discussions are expected to examine the role of parliaments in strengthening institutions, encouraging human-centred innovation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, promoting a more representative global governance framework, and supporting sustainable and inclusive development.





A special meeting of the Chairpersons of the International Affairs Committees of BRICS member and partner countries will also be held to discuss parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building and the exchange of best practices.





Alongside plenary sessions, parallel meetings and bilateral exchanges, delegates will participate in a cultural program showcasing India's heritage and traditions.





The Vice-President of India will host a banquet in honour of the visiting dignitaries, while delegates will also visit the Parliament of India and take part in cultural tours across Delhi.





The two-day gathering is scheduled to conclude on 27 October, with participating nations expected to adopt a Joint Statement reflecting the discussions and outcomes of the forum.





ANI







