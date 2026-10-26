



Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for a significant expansion of economic, technological and research cooperation between India and the Netherlands, urging Dutch businesses, professionals and academic institutions to deepen their engagement with India and leverage its vast talent pool, entrepreneurial capabilities and scale.





Speaking at an Indian diaspora gathering in Amsterdam, Goyal emphasised that the next phase of India-Netherlands relations should focus on translating the countries’ strategic partnership into concrete economic outcomes. He highlighted the complementary strengths of the two nations, arguing that Dutch technological expertise and innovation can be effectively combined with India’s skilled workforce, growing market and entrepreneurial ecosystem.





Underscoring this vision, Goyal said, “It is time to convert this strategic partnership and combine Dutch technology with Indian talent, with Indian scale, with Indian entrepreneurship.” He noted that closer collaboration between businesses, research institutions and innovators from both countries could unlock new opportunities across a wide range of sectors.





The minister encouraged Dutch technology experts, researchers and academics to establish stronger links with Indian laboratories, universities and Start-Ups. He stressed that greater cooperation in research, innovation and knowledge-sharing would help both countries benefit from emerging technologies while also strengthening long-term economic ties.





Addressing members of the accounting profession, Goyal urged chartered accountants to play a more active role in supporting Indian businesses seeking access to European markets. He called on them to guide Indian micro, small and medium enterprises looking to establish a presence in the Netherlands and across the European Union, while also facilitating increased Dutch investment into India.





Highlighting the opportunities available, he said, “I invite your fraternity. I invite our fraternity of chartered accountants become the trusted guide for Indian MSMEs who may be wanting to work in the European Union or Netherlands. Attract Dutch firms who may be wanting to invest in India. Help create opportunities and connects.”





Goyal also encouraged business leaders of Indian origin in the Netherlands to position the country as a gateway for Indian brands entering European markets. Referring to the Netherlands’ strong logistics and trade infrastructure, particularly the strategic importance of Rotterdam, he suggested that Indian companies could use the country as a base for wider expansion across the continent.





Making a direct appeal to entrepreneurs and investors, he stated, “Make Netherlands a launchpad and take Indian brands from Rotterdam all across Europe.” The remarks reflected India's broader effort to strengthen commercial partnerships and increase the global footprint of Indian businesses.





Beyond trade and investment, the minister spoke about the importance of balancing economic progress with the preservation of cultural identity. He argued that sustainable national development cannot be achieved by abandoning heritage, traditions and core values.





“No nation in the world has prospered; has become a developed nation without preserving their identity and their trust,” Goyal said, stressing that economic advancement and cultural continuity must go hand in hand.





He added that India remains committed to safeguarding its civilizational heritage even as it works towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. “We in India believe we have to preserve our history and traditions as we grow to become a developed nation by 2047,” he said.





Goyal’s visit and remarks come against the backdrop of steadily expanding India-Netherlands economic relations. The Netherlands has emerged as one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment into India and remains an important gateway to European markets.





Bilateral cooperation has increasingly focused on high-technology manufacturing, semiconductors, innovation, logistics, sustainability, water management, agriculture and advanced research partnerships.





His address reinforced India’s strategy of attracting greater foreign investment while leveraging its talent base, innovation ecosystem and market scale. It also underscored New Delhi’s intention to strengthen collaboration with the Netherlands across industry, academia and technology, creating new opportunities for trade, investment and long-term economic growth in both countries.





ANI







