



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, underlining that it remains the nation’s primary path towards acquiring a fifth-generation fighter aircraft capability.





Speaking on the AMCA initiative, Singh stated that India has neither joined nor taken any decision to pursue a foreign fifth-generation fighter aircraft program. He made it clear that the indigenous AMCA project remains the sole focus of the country's next-generation combat aviation plans.





According to Singh, the AMCA program has progressed to an important stage, with Requests for Proposals (RFPs) already issued to shortlisted vendors.





However, the vendors have requested additional time to prepare their submissions owing to the complexity of the project and the fact that many participants are entering this highly specialised sector for the first time.





#WATCH | Delhi | On the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh says, "As of now, we haven't gone, or we haven't taken a decision, to go in for any global or outside fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme. Our programme is AMCA,… pic.twitter.com/mBA8D1WRFj — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026





The Ministry of Defence is expected to accommodate these requests by granting an extension, allowing bidders to develop comprehensive technical and commercial proposals for one of India’s most ambitious aerospace programs.





Emphasising the government's confidence in the project, Singh remarked that AMCA is India’s own program and that the country is currently placing its full confidence in delivering an indigenous fifth-generation fighter platform through this route.





The statement comes amid continued international interest in supplying advanced fighter aircraft to India. Despite such offers, the government’s current position remains firmly centred on developing domestic capabilities through the AMCA program.





The AMCA, being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, is envisioned as a twin-engine stealth multirole fighter equipped with advanced avionics, sensor fusion, internal weapons bays and low-observable features.





The platform is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening the Indian Air Force’s future combat capabilities while advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





The program has already attracted leading private-sector participants, reflecting the government's broader objective of expanding indigenous defence production and fostering greater industry involvement in strategic aerospace projects.





The selected development partner will be responsible for prototype development under the overall design authority of the Aeronautical Development Agency.





With the RFP process continuing and industry participants receiving additional time to finalise their submissions, the AMCA program remains one of the most significant indigenous defence initiatives currently underway, reinforcing India's determination to achieve self-reliance in advanced military aviation.





ANI







