



DRDO has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the development of an indigenous Omnilight Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC), a microwave photonics transceiver chip intended for advanced radar applications.





The program aims to replace conventional radio frequency copper interconnects with Radio Frequency-over-Fibre (RFoF) technology, enabling radar systems to transmit signals using optical fibre rather than traditional electrical cabling.





The proposed solution converts radar frequency signals into optical signals for transmission across fibre networks. This approach significantly reduces cable weight while improving system resilience against electronic attack and electromagnetic disturbances.





At the heart of the initiative is an eight-channel Photonic Transceiver (PTR) chip integrating high-speed electro-optic and opto-electronic converters, optical multiplexing and de-multiplexing functions, alongside digital communication links on a single platform.





The system is being designed to operate across an ultra-wide frequency range from 0.5 GHz to 40 GHz. Such coverage enables native support for X, Ku, K and Ka band radar applications, making the technology suitable for a broad spectrum of military sensing and surveillance missions.





According to the project requirements, the transceiver will allow radar antenna arrays positioned at remote locations to communicate with central processing stations through kilometre-scale fibre connections without significant signal degradation.





The photonic architecture also offers substantial electronic warfare advantages. Optical transmission is inherently immune to electromagnetic interference, while channel isolation greater than 40 dB helps minimise cross-channel interference and improves operational reliability in contested environments.





Beyond enhancing radar performance, the initiative seeks to establish a domestic ecosystem for microwave photonics chip design, packaging and manufacturing. The technology is expected to support future radar systems requiring reduced Size, Weight, Power and Cost while delivering higher bandwidth and greater signal fidelity.





The indigenous chip is expected to integrate optical modulators, photodiodes and wavelength multiplexing components within a compact package, supporting the long-term development of advanced photonic radar and sensor systems for India's defence sector.





Agencies







