



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has warned that delays in fighter aircraft inductions are adversely affecting the service at a time when its combat strength continues to decline.





Speaking ahead of the 94th Air Force Day, he said the IAF requires the induction of between 36 and 40 fighter aircraft every year over the coming years to halt the erosion of squadron numbers.





The IAF currently operates around 30 fighter squadrons, significantly below its authorised strength of 42 squadrons. According to Singh, the force needs to add approximately two fighter squadrons annually if it is to recover its numbers and maintain readiness against the possibility of a coordinated two-front challenge involving Pakistan and China.





He acknowledged that delays in the arrival of new aircraft were causing increasing concern. Singh stated that the reduction in fleet strength was already being felt operationally and that timely induction of replacement platforms was becoming critical.





A major factor behind the shortfall is the delayed delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was awarded a contract in February 2021 worth approximately ₹48,000 Crores for the supply of 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft.





Despite the passage of several years since the agreement was signed, the IAF has yet to receive a single aircraft under the order.





Singh described the delay as substantial and admitted it would negatively affect the force's combat strength. He nevertheless pointed to HAL’s commitment to manufacture 24 aircraft annually in the coming year. He also proposed greater involvement of private industry, suggesting that additional production lines could potentially contribute another 12 to 18 aircraft every year and help accelerate inductions.





The Air Chief also highlighted Pakistan’s reported efforts to acquire fifth-generation combat aircraft through cooperation with China. While he characterised the development as a matter of concern, he stopped short of describing it as a major threat.





Recent reports have indicated that Pakistan has approved the acquisition of 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighters, with deliveries expected within the next two years. If completed, the deal would mark the first export of China’s fifth-generation fighter aircraft and significantly enhance Pakistan’s access to advanced stealth capabilities.





Against this backdrop, Singh stressed the importance of ensuring that India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program progresses without further delays. The AMCA is intended to become India’s first domestically developed fifth-generation fighter and is viewed as a central pillar of the country’s future air combat strategy.





However, Singh acknowledged that prolonged delays in the AMCA timetable could compel the IAF to consider overseas alternatives. He noted that Russia has offered its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter to India, although no decision has been taken regarding the proposal.





The Air Chief emphasised that Pakistan has previously operated capable aircraft fleets and cautioned against assessing combat effectiveness solely through platform comparisons. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he argued that the outcome demonstrated how integrated capabilities, training, weapons, sensors and operational planning ultimately determine battlefield success rather than the presence of advanced aircraft alone.





The challenge facing the IAF is expected to become more acute towards the end of the decade. Defence officials have identified the 2029-30 period as a critical phase when several ageing fighter fleets are scheduled for retirement.





The Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage-2000 aircraft, many of which have undergone life-extension upgrades, are expected to be gradually phased out during that period. Together, these fleets account for roughly 250 aircraft, creating the prospect of a further reduction in squadron strength unless replacement programmes stay on schedule.





To address the looming gap, the IAF is counting on the timely arrival of TEJAS MK-1A fighters, future TEJAS MK-2 aircraft, the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft acquisition program, additional Su-30MKI orders and the long-term induction of the AMCA. Air Chief Marshal Singh’s remarks underline growing concern within the service that delays in any of these initiatives could have a direct impact on India’s future air power and force structure.





Agencies







