



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing a distinguished gathering at Ghana's Foreign Service Institute in Accra, outlined India's vision for stronger cooperation between India, Africa and the Global South amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.





He emphasised that modern diplomacy must be capable of managing competition without allowing it to escalate into confrontation, while simultaneously encouraging cooperation even where interests may differ.





Highlighting India's transformation over the past decade, Jaishankar said the country's progress in the economy, infrastructure, digital connectivity, manufacturing, entrepreneurship and rising aspirations is positioning India as a major engine of global growth.





He stressed that national security today extends beyond traditional concerns and is closely linked to resilient supply chains, technological capabilities and the capacity to manufacture essential goods domestically. According to him, India seeks self-sufficiency in critical sectors while maintaining extensive international cooperation in others.





Jaishankar underscored the importance of resilient supply chains covering fuel, food, fertiliser and finance, arguing that recent global disruptions have demonstrated the vulnerability of many nations to external shocks. He also strongly advocated the Global South's right to industrialise and build domestic manufacturing capacities to support long-term development.





Explaining India's foreign policy approach, he said strategic autonomy remains a guiding principle. India believes partnerships should expand national options and opportunities rather than limit policy flexibility or strategic choices.





The minister highlighted India's digital public infrastructure and accessible digital ecosystem, describing them as tools for the democratisation of opportunities. He noted that India is willing to share its experiences and best practices with African partners seeking inclusive growth.





He further stressed the importance of transforming the youthful populations of both India and Africa into skilled, productive and empowered citizens. He pointed to India's expanding scientific and technological capabilities and called for the broader sharing of technological benefits across developing economies.





Reaffirming India's commitment to amplifying the voice of developing nations, Jaishankar cited the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency as a significant step towards a more representative global governance framework.





He said India supports a reformed international order that advances the development, progress and prosperity of Africa and the wider Global South, reflecting contemporary economic and geopolitical realities.





The minister also highlighted India's growing engagement with Africa across trade, infrastructure development, capacity building, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, agriculture, healthcare and clean energy initiatives.





Stressing the value of deeper bilateral ties, Jaishankar remarked that a more capable India becomes a stronger and more effective partner for African nations. He reiterated that India carries Africa "in its heart" and seeks to build a partnership that will endure for generations.





The address formed part of Jaishankar's official three-nation visit to Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire and Ethiopia from 6 to 10 October. Ghana is the first stop of the tour, during which he is scheduled to hold discussions with political leaders and counterparts on trade, economic cooperation, development partnerships, capacity building, people-to-people exchanges and global issues of mutual concern.





In Addis Ababa, he is also expected to chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference. The Ministry of External Affairs has described the visit as a reflection of India's continued commitment to deepening engagement with Africa and strengthening solidarity across the Global South.





During his stay in Accra, Jaishankar additionally met members of the Indian community and friends of India, praising their contribution to reinforcing the strong and longstanding relationship between India and Ghana while highlighting India's reputation as a reliable and effective development partner.





ANI







