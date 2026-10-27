



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, in New Delhi during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, with both sides reviewing bilateral cooperation and exploring ways to strengthen parliamentary engagement between India and Russia.





The meeting took place on the sidelines of the high-profile gathering of parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, which is being hosted by India in the national capital.





Sharing details of the interaction, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of expanding legislative exchanges alongside the broader strategic partnership between the two countries.





“Pleased to meet Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages,” he said.





The discussions reflected the continuing momentum in India-Russia relations, which both countries describe as a “special and privileged strategic partnership”. Beyond their longstanding political and diplomatic ties, New Delhi and Moscow have been working to expand cooperation across trade, energy, economic partnerships, connectivity initiatives and multilateral platforms.





Volodin has been actively engaged in a series of bilateral meetings during his visit to India. Ahead of his interaction with Jaishankar, the Russian parliamentary leader met counterparts from Uganda, Cuba and Thailand on the margins of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.





According to the Russian Embassy, the discussions involved Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Marksons Jacob Oboth, Vice President of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State of Cuba Ana María Mari Machado, and President of the Senate of Thailand Mongkol Surasajja.





The meetings formed part of a broader diplomatic outreach effort taking place alongside the two-day parliamentary forum in New Delhi, where lawmakers and parliamentary leaders are discussing areas of common interest and international cooperation.





The Parliament of India is hosting the event at the Parliament House complex, bringing together delegations from across the BRICS grouping and its partner countries. The forum is designed to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, encourage exchanges of legislative best practices and build greater coordination among member nations on global challenges.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration ceremony of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed visiting parliamentary leaders and foreign delegations, including Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin.





A total of 11 BRICS member states and 10 partner nations are participating in the forum, underlining the growing reach of the grouping following its recent expansion. Delegations from countries including Russia, Brazil, Uganda and Cuba were among those welcomed by Indian officials and Members of Parliament upon their arrival in New Delhi.





Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is chairing the forum, delivered the inaugural address at the opening session. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar was also present during the proceedings.





Held under the theme of strengthening parliamentary cooperation and people-centric development, the forum provides a platform for legislators to exchange views on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability while examining common global concerns. Deliberations are also expected to focus on parliamentary diplomacy, institutional strengthening, emerging technologies, sustainable development and cooperation among legislatures.





As the current chair of the BRICS process, India is using the forum to deepen engagement among member and partner nations while advancing dialogue on issues affecting the Global South and the broader international community.





Russia and Brazil are full BRICS members, while Uganda and Cuba joined the grouping as partner countries in 2025.





The participation of both established and newer partners reflects BRICS' continuing evolution into a wider platform for political, economic and parliamentary cooperation among emerging economies.





ANI







