



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for a tougher and more united international response to terrorism, describing it as a grave threat to global peace and stability. Addressing the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on 'Non-Dualism for World Understanding' at Bharat Mandapam on the occasion of United Nations Day, he stressed that terrorism in any form is unacceptable and warned against its use as an instrument of statecraft.





Highlighting the continuing danger posed by extremist violence, Jaishankar said terrorism persists because some nations have failed to adopt a genuine policy of zero tolerance. He argued that political considerations are still being allowed to outweigh hard lessons from history, enabling the threat to endure in different parts of the world.





"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance," he said.





He further urged the international community to recognise terrorism as a shared challenge requiring collective action. "Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence. The world must therefore develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.





The External Affairs Minister also drew attention to the close relationship between peace, development and prosperity. He warned that growing disparities in economic progress could become a source of long-term instability, particularly in an increasingly interconnected world driven by complex supply chains, global markets and shared resources.





According to Jaishankar, lasting stability cannot be achieved if large sections of humanity remain excluded from the benefits of growth and development. He observed that conflict and violence are inseparable from economic deprivation and that sustained prosperity requires inclusive advancement across nations.





"Progress and prosperity are the flip side of conflict and violence, and they too are equally indivisible. The world cannot advance half prosperous and half denied in an era of intricate supply chains, of globalised markets, and of common resources. This is simply a prescription for continuous instability," he said.





His remarks came a day after India strongly condemned the deadly attack on a church in Karak, Jordan, which occurred on 23 October and claimed seven lives while injuring 34 others. The Ministry of External Affairs described the incident as a heinous and cowardly act and extended condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.





In its statement, India reaffirmed its solidarity with the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and reiterated its firm commitment to combating terrorism worldwide.





"India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on October 23, 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," the statement said.





The statement further noted: "India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."





Jaishankar also expressed his condolences separately, stating that he was deeply shocked by the attack. He conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families, wished for the swift recovery of those injured and reiterated India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





During the same address, Jaishankar renewed India's call for reforms within the United Nations, arguing that the organisation must address its existing shortcomings and limitations. He said the case for reformed multilateralism is becoming stronger as global challenges grow more complex and interconnected.





He emphasised that vast sections of the world remain underrepresented in international decision-making processes and argued that this imbalance must be corrected if global institutions are to remain effective and credible.





"Large parts of the world cannot be left out from decision-making. The UN must show leadership, not be a spectator to global crises," he said.





Calling for renewed international cooperation, Jaishankar urged countries to continue working together towards long-awaited reforms of the global multilateral architecture. Stressing the importance of unity and shared responsibility, he said, "On this occasion, even as we recognise the need for such long-awaited changes, let us renew our commitment to work together. We are common, we are shared, we are united."





United Nations Day is observed annually on 24 October and commemorates the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. The organisation formally came into existence after the charter was ratified by a majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council.





Against a backdrop of persistent conflicts, terrorism and growing calls for institutional reform, Jaishankar's remarks underscored India's continuing advocacy for stronger international cooperation, decisive counter-terrorism measures and a more representative global order.





ANI







