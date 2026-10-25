



European security agencies have been placed on heightened alert following the discovery of jihadist messaging urging extremists to target police officers and demonstrators during large-scale economic protests taking place across several European countries.





Spanish authorities identified messages circulating on a platform allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State, encouraging followers to exploit ongoing civil unrest in countries including Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. The material reportedly called for attacks against both law enforcement personnel and civilians attending demonstrations.





Portugal's Internal Security System (SSI) confirmed that it is closely monitoring the threat. In a statement, the agency said: "The Secretary General of the Internal Security System is closely monitoring the situation mentioned within the scope of her responsibilities and in constant coordination with the relevant authorities."





According to findings highlighted by Spanish security authorities, extremist propaganda has urged supporters to take advantage of crowded demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and police. The material reportedly framed the unrest as an opportunity to strike at both security forces and large public gatherings.





An internal assessment cited by Spanish officials suggested that the scale of recent demonstrations, particularly in France where participation exceeded 8,00,000 people last weekend, presents what extremists describe as "a rare opportunity to attack them" while making law enforcement "easy prey when there are skirmishes with protesters".





The propaganda is also reported to have promoted so-called "martyrdom" operations, including suicide bombings and vehicle-ramming attacks. Security agencies across Europe are consequently increasing vigilance amid concerns that extremist actors could seek to exploit volatile public gatherings.





The warnings come as protests continue to intensify across parts of Europe. In France, demonstrations that began in late September over deteriorating school conditions and teacher shortages have evolved into broader anti-government protests driven by rising living costs, elevated fuel prices and public sector spending cuts. Protesters have increasingly directed criticism towards President Emmanuel Macron's administration.





Violence linked to the unrest has escalated significantly. French authorities have reported serious incidents including firebomb attacks that heavily damaged Limoges City Hall and tourism offices in Lyon. Similar acts of violence and arson have also been recorded in Italy, particularly in Milan.





Meanwhile, Portugal and Spain have witnessed persistent demonstrations and protest encampments fuelled by public frustration over soaring living costs and severe housing shortages. Major urban centres including Lisbon, Porto and Madrid have experienced near-daily protest activity.





Amid the deteriorating security environment, India has advised its citizens in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and avoid areas affected by demonstrations. Indian diplomatic missions in the region continue to monitor developments and remain in contact with local Indian communities.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the importance of following official guidance, stating: "Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out and also to avoid areas where protests are happening. They must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government."





He further added: "Our Embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals and they must follow those advisories. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of our nationals abroad."





Earlier this week, the Indian Embassy in France issued a separate travel and safety advisory, urging Indian nationals and prospective travellers to remain cautious following violent clashes linked to the cost-of-living protests and wider anti-government demonstrations that continue to affect parts of the country.





ANI







