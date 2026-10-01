



India’s indigenous combat aircraft efforts have received a significant boost after Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that four GE F404 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A will be delivered between October 2026 and December 2026.





The delayed engine supplies have been a key factor affecting TEJAS MK-1A production, making the arrival of the next batch of engines an important milestone for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s fighter manufacturing plans.





The update comes as the government also outlined a clearer roadmap for the TEJAS MK-2 program, with the aircraft’s first flight targeted between June and September 2027.





TEJAS MK-2 is being developed as a substantially more capable successor to the TEJAS MK-1A. The aircraft is expected to feature greater payload capacity, longer range, enhanced survivability and improved sensor integration.





The fighter will be powered by the more powerful GE F414 engine and is designed to incorporate advanced systems including the Uttam AESA radar, infrared search and track capability, and modern electronic warfare suites.





With a maximum take-off weight of approximately 17.5 tons and 13 hard-points, the aircraft is intended to carry a wide range of weapons, including Astra air-to-air missiles, Rudram anti-radiation missiles and precision-guided munitions.





The TEJAS MK-2 is expected to play a major role in replacing ageing Indian Air Force combat aircraft, including Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 fleets over the coming years.





The Defence Secretary also indicated that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft prototype is targeted to undertake its first flight in September 2028, highlighting the broader momentum behind India’s indigenous fighter aircraft development efforts.





The scheduled delivery of four GE F404 engines before the end of 2026 is therefore expected to provide immediate relief to TEJAS MK-1A production while supporting the wider objective of strengthening India’s self-reliance in military aviation.





Agencies







