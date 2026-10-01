



India and South Korea have reopened negotiations over the long-delayed K30 Biho Hybrid air-defence system, reviving a program that could be worth approximately ₹21,500 crore to ₹22,400 crore.





The renewed discussions come as the Indian Army examines options to strengthen protection against drones, loitering munitions, cruise missiles and low-flying aircraft amid evolving regional security challenges.





The issue was discussed during the Joint Commission on Defence and Logistics meeting in New Delhi on 29 September, where officials from South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration and India's Ministry of Defence reviewed ongoing defence-industrial cooperation and explored ways to advance key projects. Among the most significant topics was the stalled K30 Biho acquisition program.





Developed by Hanwha Aerospace, the K30 Biho is a self-propelled short-range air-defence system designed to accompany armoured and mechanised formations on the battlefield.





The platform combines twin 30 mm rapid-fire cannons with surface-to-air missiles, enabling it to engage aerial threats across multiple engagement ranges.





Its mission set includes defeating helicopters, low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and increasingly prevalent drone threats. Radar and electro-optical sensors provide target detection and tracking, while the tracked chassis allows the system to manoeuvre alongside tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery formations across difficult terrain.





India had previously selected the Biho after extensive evaluations in which it reportedly outperformed Russia's Tunguska-M1 and Pantsir air-defence systems. Although the Defence Acquisition Council approved the proposal in 2021, the acquisition never progressed to a final contract.





The program subsequently stalled due to New Delhi's emphasis on domestic production, technology transfer requirements and the desire to expand indigenous defence manufacturing. These factors, combined with the presence of Russian-origin air-defence equipment already in service, slowed progress despite the platform's successful trials.





Recent battlefield developments have significantly altered operational priorities. Conflicts across several regions have demonstrated the growing effectiveness of inexpensive drones and loitering munitions against conventional forces, highlighting the need for highly mobile short-range air-defence systems capable of protecting frontline formations.





The Biho's hybrid weapon configuration is viewed as one of its key advantages. Its cannons can engage nearby aerial threats without expending expensive missiles, while the missile armament extends the defensive envelope against faster and more challenging targets. This layered approach offers a cost-effective response to mass drone attacks and swarm tactics.





Reports in India have linked the renewed interest to lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor, during which air-defence and counter-drone capabilities received increased attention. Defence observers believe the Army may seek a fresh Acceptance of Necessity before formally restarting procurement activities, although no final decision or acquisition timeline has been announced.





Open-source reports indicate that the Indian Army's requirement could amount to around 104 systems. Previous estimates placed the value of the program between ₹21,500 crore and ₹22,400 crore, though the eventual figure could change depending on local-production requirements, technology-transfer arrangements and possible integration of indigenous subsystems.





A key element of ongoing discussions is the possibility of substantial manufacturing within India. Earlier industry reports suggested that localisation levels could be increased significantly through cooperation with Indian industry, potentially leveraging the industrial ecosystem already established for the K9 Vajra program.





The talks also reviewed cooperation on the K9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, which is produced in India through collaboration between Hanwha Aerospace and Larsen & Toubro. The K9 project is widely regarded as one of the most successful examples of India-South Korea defence-industrial cooperation.





Beyond individual programs, both sides discussed reviving the 2020 bilateral defence partnership roadmap, expanding industrial and academic exchanges, and identifying new opportunities for future collaboration. South Korean officials also emphasised the importance of long-term operational support and stable execution of major defence projects.





If concluded, a Biho agreement would deepen strategic defence ties between New Delhi and Seoul while providing the Indian Army with a modern mobile short-range air-defence capability optimised for counter-drone operations. For Hanwha Aerospace, the program would represent another major international export success and further demonstrate its ability to support technology-transfer and local-production requirements.





The principal challenge remains balancing India's demand for indigenous manufacturing and technology access with South Korea's commercial and intellectual-property considerations.





The outcome of those negotiations, together with the Army's evolving operational requirements, will determine whether the long-running Biho program finally progresses from discussions to contract signature.





Agencies







