



India has set an ambitious deadline of September 2028 for the maiden flight of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), while the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to achieve its first flight by September 2027.





The timelines were announced by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh during the NDTV Defence Summit in New Delhi, providing the clearest schedule yet for two of India's most important combat aviation projects.





The target has immediately sparked debate within the aerospace community because the AMCA remains at a relatively early industrial stage. The government is still in the process of selecting the private-sector partner that will build the aircraft's initial prototypes, leaving less than two years to move from contract award to first flight.





Three contenders remain in the competition. Tata Advanced Systems Limited is bidding independently, while Larsen & Toubro has teamed up with Bharat Electronics Limited and Dynamatic Technologies. The third bid comes from a Bharat Forge-led consortium that includes BEML and Data Patterns.





In a significant departure from past Indian fighter programs, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was not among the qualified bidders. The decision reflects the government's intention to establish a second fighter aircraft production ecosystem rather than continue relying on a single state-owned manufacturer.





Officials have argued that greater private-sector participation is essential if India is to expand aircraft manufacturing capacity and accelerate future combat aviation programs.





The AMCA itself represents India's first attempt to field a genuine fifth-generation fighter. The twin-engine aircraft is designed around a low-observable airframe, internal weapons carriage, advanced sensor fusion, electronic warfare capabilities and stealth-oriented mission systems.





The initial AMCA MK-1 variant is expected to be powered by General Electric F414 engines. The same powerplant will also equip the TEJAS MK-2, creating commonality between the two programs during their early production years.





A more advanced AMCA MK-2 is planned for the future, incorporating a higher-thrust indigenous engine being developed with foreign technological assistance. India is already pursuing engine cooperation initiatives intended to reduce long-term dependence on imported propulsion systems.





The AMCA's development model bears similarities to South Korea's approach, where both the KF-21 and FA-50 utilise variants of the F414 engine family to simplify logistics and industrial support.





Despite the official optimism, the schedule remains extremely demanding. Reports indicate the winning development partner will be required to build five flying prototypes and one structural test aircraft while simultaneously establishing manufacturing facilities and support infrastructure.





Achieving a September 2028 first flight would require design finalisation, tooling, component procurement, manufacturing qualification, aircraft integration and extensive ground testing to progress with minimal delays. Industry observers note that even established aerospace powers frequently encounter schedule slippages during stealth fighter development.





The urgency surrounding the AMCA stems from India's increasingly challenging regional security environment. The Indian Air Force currently operates neither an indigenous nor imported fifth-generation fighter.





China, by contrast, introduced the J-20 into operational service years ago and is already progressing towards next-generation combat aircraft expected to enter service around the turn of the next decade.





The situation has intensified concerns regarding the technological gap between the Indian Air Force and the People's Liberation Army Air Force, particularly in the fields of stealth, sensor fusion and long-range air combat.





The pressure is compounded by the difficulties encountered during the TEJAS program. Although significantly less complex than a stealth fighter, TEJAS experienced prolonged developmental and production delays that affected force modernisation plans and fighter squadron strength.





Against this backdrop, the government has yet to decide whether India should acquire a foreign fifth-generation fighter as an interim capability. Defence Secretary Singh indicated that no decision has been made, although the Russian Su-57 remains the only realistic near-term option capable of filling the capability gap before AMCA enters service.





Ultimately, the September 2028 target is achievable only if prototype manufacturing begins rapidly after partner selection and major industrial milestones are met without significant delay.





While the schedule demonstrates a new sense of urgency in India's aerospace sector, the AMCA must overcome substantial technical, industrial and organisational challenges before it can take to the skies on time.





Agencies







