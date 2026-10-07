



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to significantly expand production of the AL-31FP turbofan engine at its Koraput division in Odisha, strengthening support for the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighter fleet and reinforcing India's growing aerospace manufacturing capability.





The expansion plan was announced as HAL's Koraput facility achieved a major milestone with the delivery of its 2,000th aero-engine, marking six decades of propulsion manufacturing expertise at the complex. The facility has played a central role in India's military aviation ecosystem since it was established in 1964.





Under the new investment plan, HAL will spend ₹335 crore to increase annual AL-31FP engine production capacity from 30 engines to 50 engines. The AL-31FP powers the Su-30MKI, which remains the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat aircraft fleet.





The capacity increase comes as HAL works to fulfil a contract for 240 AL-31FP engines ordered by the Government of India in 2024 for the Su-30MKI fleet. Despite global supply chain disruptions and raw material constraints, HAL has reportedly exceeded production targets, delivering 63 engines against a planned target of 60 during the early stages of the contract.





The Koraput division manufactures the Russian-origin AL-31FP under licence and has become a crucial centre for both production and long-term sustainment of the Su-30MKI fleet. Expanding output is expected to improve the availability of new engines while supporting future fleet maintenance requirements.





During the milestone event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the importance of developing indigenous capabilities across the entire aero-engine ecosystem, including design, development, testing, manufacturing, maintenance and overhaul.





He described aero-engines as the heart of an aircraft, stressing that advanced platforms, sensors, weapons and avionics can only achieve their full operational potential when backed by reliable propulsion systems.





The Koraput facility's contribution extends beyond manufacturing. Over the decades, it has overhauled more than 9,000 aero-engines, supporting aircraft including the MiG-21, MiG-27, MiG-29 and Su-30MKI. These overhaul activities have helped extend engine service life and improve operational readiness.





Alongside the AL-31FP expansion, HAL will invest ₹218 crore to establish a second production line for the Shakti helicopter engine. Once fully operational, the additional line is expected to raise potential annual production capacity to as many as 100 engines.





The Shakti engine powers indigenous platforms such as the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter. The new production line will provide greater flexibility as demand for these helicopters continues to grow.





The latest investments underline India's broader push to strengthen self-reliance in aero-engine technology. The government has also emphasised the need for indigenous high-thrust engine development, advanced testing infrastructure and domestic production of critical aerospace materials to support future programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





With the planned expansion at Koraput, HAL is positioning itself to meet increasing fighter and helicopter propulsion requirements while enhancing India's long-term aerospace and defence manufacturing capabilities.





Agencies







