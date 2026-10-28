



Delhi-based defence and aerospace Start-Up Horus Innovations has successfully field-tested its VYOMLAKSHYA-1 autonomous aerial swarm target system, a low-cost fixed-wing unmanned platform developed to support the evolving requirements of Army Air Defence units.





Designed as an aerial target drone, VYOMLAKSHYA-1 is intended to provide realistic target engagement scenarios for live-firing exercises, aerial threat simulation and counter-drone training. The system is aimed at improving operational readiness while offering an affordable and scalable training solution for air defence formations.





The platform has undergone successful testing at multiple military ranges, including Gopalpur, Mahajan and Dras, demonstrating its ability to operate effectively across varied geographical and climatic conditions. These trials were conducted to validate the system's reliability and performance in demanding field environments.





VYOMLAKSHYA-1 incorporates autonomous flight capability, allowing operations with minimal human intervention. The system is engineered with automatic take-off and landing functions, reducing manpower requirements and simplifying deployment during training activities.





A key feature of the drone is its ability to operate as part of a swarm of up to 50 drones. This enables the creation of realistic mass-drone attack simulations, helping air defence units train against increasingly complex aerial threats and coordinated unmanned aircraft operations.





According to Horus Innovations, the drone has been specifically developed for drone attack simulation, kamikaze attack practice and counter-drone firing exercises. Its modular design allows flexibility in training missions while supporting repeated and sustained use.





The fixed-wing UAV is built for harsh operational environments and is designed to support both day and night operations. The platform uses GNSS-assisted navigation and fully autonomous mission execution, providing a practical and modern training tool for defence personnel.





Technical specifications released by the company indicate that VYOMLAKSHYA-1 features a wingspan of approximately 1,000 mm, a maximum speed of up to 110 km/h, flight endurance of around 42 minutes and an operational altitude of up to 500 metres above ground level. The lightweight system has an all-up weight of about 1 kg and is hand-launched, enabling rapid field deployment.





The development of VYOMLAKSHYA-1 reflects the growing emphasis on indigenous unmanned systems under India's defence modernisation efforts.





As drone warfare and swarm-based aerial threats become increasingly significant on modern battlefields, platforms such as VYOMLAKSHYA-1 provide Army Air Defence formations with a realistic and cost-effective means of preparing for emerging challenges while strengthening domestic defence technology capabilities.





Agencies







