



The ZOLT system successfully carries and releases an Air-Launched Effector integrated with a specialised tactical payload. Upon airborne detachment, the effector swiftly stabilises, transitions into autonomous guided flight, and advances directly towards its assigned target coordinates.





This operational framework underscores the critical value of deploying diverse autonomous platforms to handle distinct operational responsibilities within a single unified mission.





Such an approach significantly extends total operational range, disperses core operational capabilities, and reliably carries mission objectives straight to the designated point of effect.





Ultimately, this modular architecture lays the foundation for highly distributed field operations, enhances collaborative autonomy across uncrewed assets, and delivers vastly improved tactical adaptability across every link of the modern kill chain.





Agencies







