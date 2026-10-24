



India has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a church in Jordan's Karak governorate, where gunmen opened fire during a funeral service, killing seven people and injuring 34 others.





In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs described the assault as a "heinous" and "cowardly" act, expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to those injured.





New Delhi affirmed its solidarity with the Government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during what it called a difficult period, while reiterating its steadfast commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





"India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan, on October 23, 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured in this cowardly attack," the ministry said.





"India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it added.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar echoed the government's position, saying he was "deeply shocked" by the attack and offering condolences to the bereaved families, while wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded.





The shooting took place at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud in southern Jordan. According to reports, gunmen opened fire during a funeral gathering, turning a solemn occasion into one of the deadliest attacks on a place of worship in the country in recent years.





Jordanian authorities have launched an extensive investigation and manhunt for the perpetrators. Security forces were rapidly deployed to the area following the attack, while officials described the assailants as extremists.





Reacting to the tragedy, King Abdullah II vowed a decisive response, declaring that the attack would be met with the "harshest retaliation".





"Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity. All Jordanians, from north to south, are partners in land and fate, and nothing stands between them. Our deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation," the King said.





Jordan's leaders have sought to reassure the country's Christian community, emphasising that the attack would not undermine national unity in a nation long regarded as a model of coexistence between Muslim and Christian communities.





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also condemned the violence, describing it as "a despicable act of terror" that targeted mourners at a moment of profound grief.





"Today, mourners attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, Jordan, were targeted in a despicable act of terror. This attack violated the sanctity of a place of worship and struck families at a moment of profound sorrow.





Canada condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed, those who have been injured, the Greek Orthodox community, and all who are grieving this loss," he said.





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres likewise denounced the attack, stressing that places of worship must remain safe spaces for all people.





"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a funeral service in a church in Hmoud in Jordan. Places of worship must be places of peace & safe for all. Attacks against civilians & places of worship are unacceptable. The UN stands with the Jordanian people & government," he said.





The attack has triggered widespread international condemnation and renewed calls for stronger action against terrorism, particularly attacks targeting civilians and religious sites.





It has also highlighted concerns over security at places of worship across the region, even as Jordan remains one of the Middle East's most stable countries.





ANI







