



India is preparing for a major expansion of its space capabilities, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) planning to have four functional launch pads in operation by 2029, according to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.





Speaking at a graduation ceremony at a private university in Chennai, Narayanan said the country's space sector is entering a phase of significant growth, driven by rising domestic and international demand for satellite launches and space-based services. He noted that the expansion of launch infrastructure will enable India to support a substantially larger volume of missions in the coming years.





A key element of this strategy is the establishment of a dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. Spread across 2,000 acres, the new facility is being developed to cater to growing global demand for the deployment of small satellites, a market that has expanded rapidly with the emergence of commercial constellations, Earth observation platforms and communication networks.





Narayanan clarified that ISRO has no plans to undergo privatisation, while stressing that collaboration with private industry will be vital to meeting future requirements. As India’s space economy expands, private companies are expected to play an increasingly important role in manufacturing, launch services and commercial operations, allowing ISRO to focus on advanced research, strategic missions and technology development.





"To handle this expanding ecosystem, ISRO will handhold Start-Ups and private enterprises, transferring technological expertise to foster economic growth and generate thousands of high-tech jobs," he said. The ISRO chief emphasised that technology transfer and industry participation would be central to building a robust national space ecosystem capable of competing in the global market.





"India will expand its space operations significantly with four functional launch pads by 2029, supported by an increasing reliance on private industry partnerships to handle commercial operations," Narayanan said. The approach reflects India's broader efforts to open the space sector to private participation while accelerating innovation and capacity building.





The upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will include critical infrastructure required for regular launch operations. According to Narayanan, the facility will feature integration buildings, launch pads, rail-track systems, as well as telemetry, tracking and command systems. Once operational, it is expected to strengthen India's launch capabilities, particularly for small satellite missions requiring greater launch frequency and flexibility.





On the human spaceflight front, Narayanan said ISRO is preparing to conduct the first uncrewed Gaganyaan test mission within the next two months. Two additional uncrewed test flights will follow before India undertakes its maiden crewed space mission.





These missions are designed to validate the performance and reliability of systems that will support astronauts during flight.





"These tests will evaluate environmental control, safety systems, crew escape mechanisms, and module interiors under varying pressure, temperature, and humidity conditions," he said. The testing campaign represents a critical phase in India's first indigenous human spaceflight program.





Narayanan revealed that ISRO has already completed approximately 8,000 ground-based experiments related to Gaganyaan. He also noted that four astronaut-designates are currently undergoing specialised training as preparations continue for the landmark mission.





Looking beyond near-term objectives, the ISRO Chairman outlined plans for Chandrayaan-5, a joint lunar exploration mission being developed in collaboration with Japan's space agency. The mission is expected to carry a 350-kg rover capable of conducting scientific investigations on the lunar surface for up to 100 days, significantly enhancing India's ability to perform extended-duration exploration activities on the Moon.





The ambitious roadmap underscores India's determination to expand its presence across the full spectrum of space activities, from commercial satellite launches and private-sector participation to human spaceflight and advanced lunar exploration, as the country seeks to establish itself as one of the world's leading space powers.





Agencies







