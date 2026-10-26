



India is planning a major expansion of its maritime infrastructure, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stating that the country aims to increase its port capacity fourfold by 2047 to support sustained economic growth and rising international trade.





Speaking during a visit to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Goyal highlighted significant opportunities for collaboration between India and the Port of Rotterdam in areas including port development, logistics efficiency, green energy and carbon capture.





The minister noted that India has already doubled its port capacity over the past decade. However, he stressed that much greater expansion will be required as the country's economy continues to grow and trade volumes increase substantially in the coming decades. According to Goyal, India expects its port capacity to double twice more by 2047 in order to keep pace with future GDP growth and expanding global commerce.





Emphasising the importance of international cooperation, Goyal said India could benefit greatly from Rotterdam's extensive experience in building and managing world-class maritime infrastructure. He pointed out that as India modernises existing ports and develops new state-of-the-art facilities, partnerships with leading global maritime hubs such as Rotterdam could help improve operational efficiency, connectivity and competitiveness.





The minister also underlined the increasing importance of sustainable maritime development. He identified carbon capture technologies and green energy initiatives as key areas where India and international partners can work together. According to Goyal, investments in these sectors not only provide environmental advantages but also create new opportunities for green energy trade and sustainable economic growth.





Describing India as the world's fastest-growing major economy, Goyal said the country has made significant progress in enhancing quality standards, productivity and efficiency across sectors. These developments, he said, are helping India strengthen its role in global supply chains while emerging as a more influential participant in international trade and logistics networks.





Expressing confidence in India's long-term maritime ambitions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Goyal stressed the importance of continuous improvement and higher aspirations. "I think we should never be satisfied. We should always want more. 'Yeh Dil Maange More' is our motto," he said, reflecting the government's broader vision for economic and infrastructure development.





The minister highlighted the role of the Sagarmala initiative in transforming India's maritime sector. The flagship program focuses on port-led development, improved connectivity, logistics efficiency and coastal economic growth. Goyal said the government remains committed to expanding and strengthening the country's maritime ecosystem through sustained infrastructure investment and modernisation efforts.





He also outlined plans to establish a major maritime education and training institution in his Mumbai constituency. The proposed university is intended to become the country's largest maritime institute of excellence, dedicated to developing highly skilled seafarers capable of meeting the needs of the global shipping industry. Goyal said the objective is to equip maritime professionals with advanced capabilities and create a talent pool that can serve shipping companies worldwide.





India's maritime ambitions come at a time when the country is placing increasing emphasis on trade facilitation, supply chain resilience and sustainable transport infrastructure. With port modernisation, green technology adoption and deeper engagement with leading international logistics centres, New Delhi is seeking to position itself as a major maritime and trading power over the coming decades.





The Port of Rotterdam, one of Europe's most significant maritime gateways and a critical link between global shipping routes and European markets, is viewed as a strategic partner in this effort. Goyal's remarks underscored India's determination to expand port infrastructure, embrace sustainable maritime technologies and deepen cooperation with key global logistics hubs as it pursues its long-term economic and trade objectives.





ANI







