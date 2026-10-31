



India is preparing a significant expansion of nuclear technology education as it works towards its ambitious goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity over the next two decades, MoneyControl reported





The move comes as policymakers recognise that the country's nuclear energy ambitions will require a vast pool of highly trained professionals across research, engineering, operations, safety and administrative functions.





The Centre is considering a nationwide workforce development initiative to address the growing shortage of skilled personnel expected to emerge as the nuclear sector expands following the operationalisation of the SHANTI Act. The legislation is designed to support India's long-term nuclear energy growth strategy and strengthen the country's clean energy transition ambitions.





As part of this effort, leading technical institutions including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) are expected to be encouraged to introduce specialised nuclear technology courses. The proposed academic offerings are likely to span multiple levels, ranging from PhD, MTech and BTech programs to diploma, certificate and industry-focused technical training courses.





The planned curriculum is expected to cover the full spectrum of nuclear sector requirements. This includes advanced scientific research, nuclear engineering, chemical and electrical engineering, fuel development, radiation management, fuel safety, plant construction, technical operations, regulatory functions and administrative responsibilities associated with nuclear power facilities.





Alongside the expansion of existing institutions, the government is also examining the possibility of establishing a dedicated national institution, potentially called the Indian Institute of Nuclear Technology. The proposed institute would focus exclusively on nuclear power-related education and training, helping to create a specialised talent pipeline for the sector.





The scale of the workforce challenge is substantial. Government estimates indicate that every gigawatt of nuclear power generation requires at least 2,000 skilled professionals. The expansion of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) capacity by 8-9 GW has already required nearly 20,000 technically qualified personnel.





Based on these projections, India's goal of reaching 100 GW of nuclear power capacity could require approximately 2.5 lakh skilled professionals over the next 20 years. This requirement has become one of the primary drivers behind the government's decision to accelerate specialised nuclear education and training initiatives.





A NITI Aayog expert committee headed by renowned nuclear scientist J B Joshi is currently preparing the broader workforce development framework. The panel is understood to be finalising recommendations that will be presented to the Ministry of Education, the Department of Science and Technology and other scientific departments to facilitate the launch of new nuclear-focused academic courses at the earliest opportunity.





The initiative forms part of a much wider national strategy aimed at dramatically increasing nuclear generation capacity by 2047.





As India seeks reliable low-carbon baseload power to complement renewable energy sources, a robust domestic talent ecosystem is increasingly being viewed as essential to the success of one of the country's most ambitious energy expansion programs.





Agencies







