



The Ministry of Defence has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to procure 1,547 Thermal Imaging (TI) Night Sights along with accessories for the Indian Army's 7.62mm Medium Machine Guns (MMGs).





Key Details of The RFI:





Quantity: 1,547 units of TI Night Sights and associated accessories. Weapon System: 7.62mm Medium Machine Guns (MMGs). Operational Requirement: Capability to engage human targets effectively during both day and night operations at an effective range of 1,800 metres or above. Objective: Enhance all-weather, round-the-clock target detection, surveillance, and precision engagement capabilities for frontline troops in low-light and night-time combat scenarios.





In a significant stride towards bolstering the night-fighting capability of frontline troops, the Ministry of Defence has initiated a formal procurement process to equip the armed forces with cutting-edge electro-optical equipment. The Request for Information seeks to acquire advanced optoelectronic capabilities, specifically acquiring 1,547 units of sophisticated thermal optics alongside essential support gear.





These specialised optics are targeted for integration with the force's heavy-calibre infantry support weapons, tailored precisely to mount on 7.62mm Medium Machine Guns. This technological upgrade ensures seamless compatibility with the frontline infantry's primary sustained-fire operational weaponry.





From an operational standpoint, the baseline requirement demands that the thermal hardware enables troops to accurately detect, track, and engage human targets seamlessly in day or night conditions.





Crucially, the sights must deliver lethality at extended engagements, enabling effective targeting up to an effective range of 1,800 metres or above.





The overarching strategic purpose behind this acquisition program is to establish comprehensive 24/7 battlefield dominance.





By deploying these thermal optics, the military aims to ensure all-weather, round-the-clock surveillance, target identification, and high-precision fire support across low-light and dark tactical settings, vastly augmenting perimeter defence and offensive patrols.





Agencies







