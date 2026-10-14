



India's ambition to achieve complete technological self-reliance in the defence sector has received renewed emphasis, with senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official B.K. Das warning that even a tiny dependence on foreign technology could significantly undermine national security during a conflict.





Speaking at a curtain-raiser event in Bangalore ahead of the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC)-2026, Das argued that the true measure of indigenisation is not the percentage of local content in a system, but whether every strategically critical component can be sourced and sustained within the country.





According to Das, a defence platform that is 95 per cent indigenous cannot be considered fully self-reliant if the remaining 5 per cent consists of critical technologies such as semiconductor chips, specialised software, algorithms or other essential components. In a wartime scenario, the absence, disruption or denial of access to these key technologies could compromise the effectiveness of an otherwise highly indigenous weapons system.





He stressed that India must now focus on what he described as "last-mile indigenisation", a stage where every crucial technological dependency is addressed domestically. The objective, he indicated, is not merely to reduce imports but to eliminate vulnerabilities that could emerge from foreign reliance in strategically sensitive areas.





Das highlighted that future military capabilities will increasingly be shaped by technologies embedded deep within semiconductor architectures. He remarked that the final portion of silicon integrated into advanced electronic systems could ultimately determine the outcome of future conflicts, reflecting the growing importance of microelectronics, artificial intelligence and advanced computing in modern warfare.





His comments come at a time when nations across the world are treating semiconductor capability as a matter of strategic importance rather than simply an industrial concern. Chips now underpin virtually every advanced defence application, including radars, missile guidance systems, secure communications, electronic warfare platforms, autonomous systems, surveillance networks and artificial intelligence-enabled decision-making tools.





The DRDO believes that the strategic significance of semiconductors will only increase as armed forces adopt greater levels of automation, machine learning, edge computing and data-intensive operational capabilities.





Against this backdrop, DRDO is preparing to lead a major thematic session on "Semiconductors and Next-Gen Chips" during ESTIC-2026, scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 27 to 29 October.





The conclave is being organised under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and is expected to bring together policymakers, industry executives, researchers, scientists, academic institutions and technology innovators. Discussions are expected to focus on India's long-term innovation strategy, emerging technologies and pathways towards technological sovereignty.





The semiconductor session being coordinated by DRDO will serve as a platform for discussions on indigenous chip design, semiconductor fabrication, artificial intelligence computing, advanced microprocessors and strategic applications of microelectronics.





Industry leaders, representatives from India's growing semiconductor ecosystem and defence electronics experts are expected to deliberate on ways to strengthen domestic capability across the full semiconductor value chain.





The planned discussions are also likely to examine purpose-built artificial intelligence system-on-chips, intelligence at the silicon edge and developments in next-generation microprocessor technologies. These areas are increasingly viewed as critical to maintaining military superiority in future operational environments.





Das called upon Indian researchers, engineers, Start-Ups, academic institutions and industry stakeholders to intensify efforts in indigenous semiconductor innovation. He underscored the need for collaboration across sectors to ensure India develops not only design expertise but also resilient domestic manufacturing capabilities.





He noted that substantial progress has already been achieved over the past two decades. India, once regarded as one of the world's largest importers of defence equipment, has steadily expanded its indigenous development and production capabilities across a wide range of military systems.





Several home-grown defence platforms, sensors, communication systems and strategic technologies have entered service during this period, reflecting the country's broader push towards self-reliance.





Nevertheless, Das emphasised that genuine technological sovereignty remains incomplete until every critical technology is designed, developed, produced and supported within India. He cautioned that dependence on foreign suppliers for strategically sensitive technologies could expose the country to supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical pressures, export restrictions and technology denial regimes.





His observations align with the broader national objective of building a resilient domestic semiconductor ecosystem capable of supporting not only defence applications but also telecommunications, automotive electronics, industrial automation, artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced digital technologies.





The wider ESTIC-2026 agenda is expected to support India's vision of becoming a major science and technology power through closer cooperation among government departments, industry and academia.





In addition to the semiconductor-focused discussions, DRDO is expected to showcase indigenous technologies and strategic innovations developed by its laboratories. These demonstrations will highlight the organisation's efforts to address critical defence requirements using domestically developed solutions.





The emphasis on semiconductor self-sufficiency reflects a growing international reality that access to advanced chips has become a strategic asset comparable to energy security, critical minerals and defence manufacturing capability.





Indian policymakers increasingly view semiconductor ecosystems as essential national infrastructure. Consequently, the development of indigenous chip technologies is being treated as a long-term strategic priority that extends beyond economic growth and into the realm of national security.





For DRDO, the message is clear: even a highly indigenous defence system can remain vulnerable if a small but decisive technological element depends on overseas sources. Achieving complete self-reliance therefore requires not only broad localisation but also total control over the most critical technologies at the heart of modern military systems.





As India seeks to strengthen its position in advanced technologies and reduce strategic dependence on external suppliers, semiconductors are emerging as one of the most important battlegrounds in the pursuit of technological independence, defence preparedness and national resilience.





Agencies







