



India has taken a significant step towards autonomous combat aviation with the unveiling of FWD Supreme, an AI-piloted fighter jet program developed by Bangalore-based Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace (FWDA), The Week reported





The initiative is designed to introduce a new approach to aerial warfare by combining autonomous flight, long-range strike capability and networked combat operations involving multiple unmanned fighter aircraft.





FWDA unveiled a full-scale static prototype of the FWD Supreme, marking an important milestone in its plan to develop a family of cost-effective AI-piloted combat aircraft. The company believes the platform could reshape future air operations by enabling aircraft to communicate, share battlefield information and make coordinated decisions in real time with minimal human intervention.





At the centre of the project is the FWD Supreme Heavy, an AI-powered autonomous fighter aircraft being developed in the more than 1,500 kg category. The aircraft is expected to carry a payload of around 350 kg and will be powered by a 5 kN propulsion system. According to the company, it is being designed to achieve a maximum speed of between Mach 0.8 and Mach 0.85, while maintaining a cruising speed of approximately 500 to 600 km/h.





The aircraft is projected to deliver a range of more than 1,500 km and an endurance exceeding two hours. It will feature a flying-wing design, an internal weapons bay and dimensions of roughly 10 metres by 10 metres. These characteristics are intended to provide the platform with the speed, reach, payload capacity and autonomy required for modern combat missions.





One of the most distinctive elements of the FWD Supreme program is FWDA’s Mobbing Doctrine. Instead of relying on a small number of highly expensive manned aircraft, the concept focuses on deploying multiple AI-piloted fighters that can operate collectively as an intelligent and coordinated combat force.





Under this doctrine, autonomous aircraft would continuously exchange information, evaluate threats and coordinate their actions in real time. By functioning as an interconnected combat network rather than as individual platforms, the aircraft could create a significant operational advantage through numbers, machine-speed decision-making and collaborative mission execution.





The doctrine also seeks to alter the economics of air warfare. Because the aircraft are intended to be more affordable than traditional fighter jets, missions could continue even if several platforms were lost during combat. The remaining aircraft would still be capable of carrying out objectives, potentially overwhelming enemy defences through persistence and scale.





Industry observers note that this concept resembles emerging international efforts in collaborative combat aircraft development, where autonomous systems support or complement conventional fighter fleets. The approach is increasingly being viewed as a key component of next-generation air power.





Development of the wider program is being carried out in phases. The first stage centres on the FWD Supreme Lite, a 250 kg-class technology demonstrator designed primarily for the Indian Army and as a testbed for technologies planned for the larger aircraft.





According to FWDA, the Lite variant has already completed taxi trials and is expected to undertake its maiden flight within the next two months. The aircraft currently incorporates approximately 90 per cent indigenous content and is powered by an Indian-made engine produced by UMS in Coimbatore.





The company is also exploring the integration of a Defence Research and Development Organisation-developed engine into the program. Such a move would further increase indigenous content, reduce dependence on overseas suppliers and minimise potential delays linked to foreign components.





FWDA states that members of the team behind FWD Supreme have previously contributed to major Indian aerospace projects, including the Tejas Mk1 fighter and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. This experience is expected to support the development of advanced autonomous combat technologies within the project.





The company’s long-term objective is to create an entire family of AI-piloted fighter aircraft that balances operational effectiveness and affordability through Indian design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.





FWDA founder Suhas Tejaskanda said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to building advanced indigenous defence technologies while making next-generation combat aviation more accessible and cost-effective.





The company is also pursuing an initiative known as Operation 777, which aims to attract international partners to an India-led development and manufacturing ecosystem while simultaneously strengthening domestic aerospace capabilities.





According to FWDA, the FWD Supreme initiative places India among a very small group of countries actively pursuing AI-piloted fighter aircraft concepts. The company argues that the combination of indigenous development, artificial intelligence, autonomous mission management and scalable production could significantly reduce the cost of advanced combat aviation while expanding operational flexibility.





If development progresses as planned, FWD Supreme could become one of India’s most ambitious autonomous aerospace projects, signalling a shift towards AI-enabled air combat in which groups of intelligent unmanned aircraft operate together as a coordinated force capable of carrying out surveillance, strike and collaborative combat missions across extended ranges.





Agencies







