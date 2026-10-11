



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has publicly highlighted the strict security surrounding the United States' F-35 stealth fighter, remarking that American personnel do not even allow Indian officials close to the aircraft despite recurring discussion about a possible sale to India, NDTV reported





Speaking during the concluding events of Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 in Jodhpur, Air Chief Marshal Singh shared the stage with General Kevin Schneider, Commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, when questions were raised about a potential F-35 acquisition by India.





Responding to speculation about the aircraft, the IAF chief said that no official American offer for the F-35 had been received by India. He added, in a light-hearted but pointed remark, that US personnel do not even allow Indian representatives near the aircraft while discussions continue about its possible sale.





The comments came after six US Air Force F-35 Lightning-II fighters participated in Exercise Tarang Shakti for the first time on Indian soil. The deployment marked the aircraft's debut in the multinational exercise and provided Indian personnel with a rare opportunity to observe the world's most widely deployed fifth-generation fighter operating in India.





Asked how much access India had been granted to the aircraft, Air Chief Marshal Singh said Indian personnel were not shown the cockpit. However, Indian aircraft were permitted to fly in close formation with the F-35 during exercise activities.





He noted that such restrictions are standard practice when nations seek to protect highly sensitive military technology, particularly advanced stealth, sensor and mission-system capabilities.





General Schneider responded by explaining that access to the F-35 is governed by strict security and classification regulations. He said decisions regarding the sharing of information are controlled through program-level security guidelines that determine what can be shared, when it can be shared and how the aircraft's sensitive technologies are protected.





The discussion comes as India evaluates options for strengthening its future air combat fleet while awaiting the eventual arrival of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, or AMCA, which remains several years away from operational service.





Air Chief Marshal Singh also confirmed that Russia has offered the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter to India. However, he clarified that no decision has yet been taken on whether the aircraft will be formally evaluated or considered for acquisition.





He stated that once the government decides on a course of action, the aircraft would be assessed against Indian Air Force operational requirements.





India's search for future combat aircraft has gained urgency amid rapid modernisation efforts across the region. China continues to expand its inventory of stealth aircraft, including the J-20 and J-35 families, while reports indicate that Pakistan could eventually receive Chinese J-35 fighters, potentially altering the regional air-power balance.





Defence analysts note that any decision involving the F-35 or Su-57 would extend well beyond the aircraft themselves. Factors such as weapons integration, access to technology, maintenance arrangements, logistics support, software control, upgrade pathways and long-term strategic dependence would be central to any procurement decision.





The F-35 remains one of the most closely protected military platforms in service. Designed around low-observable technology, the aircraft combines stealth shaping, specialised coatings and internally carried weapons to reduce its radar signature.





Equally significant is its sensor-fusion architecture, which combines data from radar, electronic warfare equipment and infrared sensors into a single integrated picture for the pilot. This allows faster decision-making and improved situational awareness during combat operations.





For India, the challenge is balancing the immediate requirement for an advanced fifth-generation capability with its long-term objective of developing and producing an indigenous stealth fighter through the AMCA program, thereby strengthening self-reliance in defence aviation while maintaining a credible technological edge.





Agencies







