



India's ambitious plan to procure 114 Rafale fighter aircraft is advancing steadily, with the Ministry of Defence expecting to reach a decisive stage in the procurement process before the end of the current financial year.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh indicated that the program has moved into a crucial evaluation phase, with bids submitted in response to the Request for Proposal currently undergoing detailed assessment.





A key feature of India's approach is its insistence on greater indigenisation and deeper integration of domestically developed systems and weaponry into the aircraft. According to Singh, the French manufacturer has already agreed to integrate Indian weapon systems into the Rafale Marine aircraft that India has contracted for its naval aviation requirements.





For the proposed 114-aircraft acquisition, however, India is seeking a substantially broader level of localisation.





The program is being structured as a buy-and-make initiative, with the majority of the aircraft expected to be assembled within India rather than imported in fully built condition. This represents a significant step beyond earlier Rafale acquisitions and aligns closely with India's broader goal of strengthening domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





The government is pushing for extensive incorporation of Indian-made components, systems and weapons across the fleet. Such an arrangement would not only increase self-reliance in defence production but also help establish a stronger indigenous industrial ecosystem supporting advanced combat aircraft.





Singh confirmed that all submitted bids are presently being evaluated through the formal procurement process. Once the assessment stage is completed, discussions will move forward to the next phase of negotiations and decision-making.





He expressed confidence that authorities should be able to arrive at a conclusion in the ongoing procurement cycle before the end of the year. The proposed acquisition is widely regarded as one of the largest fighter aircraft deals pursued by India in recent decades.





The program is intended to address the Indian Air Force's requirement for additional multi-role fighters at a time when squadron strength remains below sanctioned levels.





Reports indicate that the broader Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft requirement seeks to significantly expand the Air Force's combat fleet while replacing ageing platforms over the coming years. Industry estimates have placed the value of the potential acquisition at approximately ₹3.25 lakh crore, highlighting the strategic and industrial significance of the project.





Another major objective of the program is technology transfer and domestic production capability development. The emphasis on local assembly is expected to generate substantial opportunities for Indian industry, including private-sector firms, defence manufacturers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.





The proposed model could also establish one of the most significant aerospace manufacturing ecosystems ever created in India for combat aircraft production.





India already operates 36 Rafale fighters in the Air Force and has separately contracted 26 Rafale Marine aircraft for naval operations. The new program would build upon that existing operational experience while expanding domestic manufacturing participation.





Alongside the Rafale procurement effort, the Ministry of Defence continues to prioritise indigenous combat aircraft development. Singh stated that the TEJAS MK-2 project remains on schedule, with its maiden flight currently planned for the middle of next year.





He stressed that prototype development and subsequent evaluation by the Indian Air Force will be critical in determining the aircraft's future procurement trajectory.





At present, the projected requirement for the TEJAS MK-2 stands at around 120 aircraft.





However, final decisions regarding numbers and future expansion will depend upon the performance of the prototypes during testing and operational assessment. The Defence Secretary underscored the importance of adopting a spiral development approach for the TEJAS MK-2. Under such a model, capabilities would continue to evolve through successive upgrades, allowing the aircraft to remain relevant as operational requirements change.





He emphasised that development should continue within the existing public-sector framework led by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. At the same time, he highlighted the increasingly important contribution being made by private-sector partners.





Private industry is already manufacturing sub-assemblies, major structural sections and fuselage components for indigenous aircraft programs. The growing involvement of private companies is helping expand production capacity and strengthen the domestic aerospace supply chain. While the program is expected to remain public-sector-led, substantial participation from private firms and the MSME sector has become an integral component of India's aerospace ambitions.





Singh also addressed India's plans concerning fifth-generation fighter aircraft. He clarified that India has not taken any decision to join or purchase a foreign fifth-generation fighter program. Instead, the country's primary focus remains firmly centred on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project.





According to the Defence Secretary, the AMCA program has already progressed to the stage where Requests for Proposals have been issued to shortlisted vendors. Given the complexity of the project and the fact that some participating entities are entering this domain for the first time, additional time is expected to be provided for proposal submissions.





The government nevertheless remains committed to advancing the indigenous fifth-generation fighter initiative. Singh described AMCA as the country's principal long-term combat aircraft project and indicated that India is concentrating its efforts and resources on ensuring its success.





The remarks underline New Delhi's broader defence strategy of combining select foreign acquisitions with accelerated domestic capability development. While the Rafale program could provide an immediate enhancement to air combat strength, initiatives such as the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA are expected to form the backbone of India's future aerospace ambitions.





Taken together, these programs reflect a dual-track approach aimed at strengthening operational readiness while simultaneously expanding indigenous design, development and manufacturing capabilities across the defence aviation sector.





ANI







