



India’s drive towards defence self-reliance is entering a new and more ambitious phase, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declaring that the foundations laid over the past decade have positioned the country to pursue advanced technological goals and globally competitive military capabilities.





Addressing the plenary session of the Indian Navy’s flagship seminar, Swavlamban 2026, in New Delhi, Singh said the country's efforts to achieve atmanirbharta in defence have now entered the “second phase”, following significant progress during the initial stage of the self-reliance campaign.





The two-day seminar, being held at the Manekshaw Centre on 26 and 27 October, marks the fifth edition of the Navy’s key innovation and indigenisation event. Senior military leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth and Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, attended the event.





Singh said the defence sector had “earned good marks” during the first phase of the self-reliance initiative and was now ready to move beyond basic indigenisation targets towards the development of cutting-edge systems and technologies.





“In this next phase of atmanirbharta in defence, focus should be on delivering outcomes which are of ‘top end’ and of the ‘state-of-the-art’ level,” he said.





According to the Defence Minister, the next stage must not only focus on indigenous production but also ensure that defence products are cost-effective, operationally superior, high-quality and globally competitive. He stressed that domestic systems must increasingly satisfy the operational requirements of the armed forces while also positioning India as a significant player in the international defence market.





A central theme of Singh’s address was the role of innovation in achieving these objectives. He described innovators as the “impact players” of the next phase and emphasised that future advances would depend on visionary researchers, engineers, Start-Ups, industry partners and technology developers capable of delivering breakthrough capabilities.





He also advocated the creation of a detailed and time-bound roadmap for self-reliance. Such a framework, he said, should clearly identify priority technologies, define sectors where indigenous capability is critical, allocate responsibilities to industry, and establish timelines for delivery.





Expanding on the next phase of atmanirbharta, Singh highlighted the importance of strengthening research and development, accelerating technological innovation and building resilient domestic supply chains. He warned that dependence on imported technologies and critical materials, including rare earth elements, could expose strategic vulnerabilities during times of crisis.





He described supply-chain management as a strategic national security requirement rather than merely a technical challenge. In this context, Singh urged stakeholders to assess buffer stocks and domestic manufacturing capabilities in advance so that potential disruptions can be addressed proactively rather than reactively.





The Defence Minister acknowledged that certain external dependencies may continue until domestic alternatives become available. However, he argued that critical technologies and materials must be prioritised for indigenous development and that sustained investment in research and development would be essential to overcoming these constraints.





Singh also pointed to the growing success of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) framework, which has enabled Start-Ups and micro, small and medium enterprises to develop technologies that were previously imported.





He noted that the Indian Navy has received more than 4,000 proposals against 229 technology challenges, reflecting increasing industry participation in solving operational problems. Naval contracts worth over ₹1,900 crore awarded through these efforts demonstrate that the innovation ecosystem is beginning to deliver tangible results.





Addressing the seminar, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called for a faster conversion of innovative ideas into deployable military capabilities. He urged industry, academia and defence stakeholders to remain ahead of the technological curve and ensure that emerging technologies are rapidly translated into operational advantages.





The Navy Chief specifically highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, arguing that both technologies will play a crucial role in strengthening future naval capabilities.





Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar reinforced this message, calling for a shorter “innovation to integration” cycle so that promising technologies can reach frontline platforms more quickly.





Referring to recent conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, Kochhar observed that the pace of technological change in warfare continues to accelerate rapidly. He noted that advances in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, cyber capabilities and drone technologies are reshaping modern battlefields, making technological superiority increasingly difficult to maintain over long periods.





“The operational environment is changing rapidly with advances in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and cyber capabilities, reshaping the character of warfare, and in such a scenario a technological advantage can be short-lived,” he said.





Kochhar added that Swavlamban 2026 provides an important platform for bringing together government organisations, industry and innovators to strengthen existing partnerships and identify new opportunities for collaboration. He expressed confidence that these efforts would help transform innovative ideas into “meaningful capabilities at sea”.





Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar also urged stakeholders to work collectively to advance India’s self-reliance goals, underlining the importance of cooperation across the defence ecosystem to sustain momentum in the country’s indigenisation journey.





The broader message emerging from Swavlamban 2026 is that India’s defence self-reliance strategy is evolving from a focus on indigenous manufacturing towards what officials increasingly describe as “Atmanirbharta 2.0” - a phase centred on advanced technologies, resilient supply chains, stronger research capabilities and globally competitive defence products that can support the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.





PTI







