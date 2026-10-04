



Ukraine has described India's peace initiative as the most comprehensive of four international proposals currently being examined as efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict gather renewed momentum.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha revealed that Kyiv is assessing four separate diplomatic frameworks, submitted by India, Türkiye, Egypt and the United States, aimed at creating conditions for a ceasefire and eventually a broader settlement.





According to Sybiha, India's proposal stands apart because it reflects New Delhi's willingness to take a more active role in facilitating peace between Moscow and Kyiv.





He stated that, among the four initiatives under consideration, the Indian proposal is the most detailed and comprehensive. He also noted that this is the first time India has clearly signalled a readiness to become directly involved in peace efforts.





The remaining proposals continue to be evaluated alongside India's submission as Ukraine considers various pathways towards reducing hostilities.





Turkey and Egypt have jointly proposed a Black Sea grain and agricultural truce. The initiative is particularly significant for Egypt, which relies heavily on Ukrainian grain supplies and has a strong interest in restoring stable maritime exports from the region.





The United States has meanwhile put forward a framework centred on an energy truce. The issue has previously featured in discussions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.





Sybiha indicated that Ukraine remains open to both an energy-related ceasefire and a Black Sea agricultural truce. Kyiv is also examining the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire along the current line of contact.





The diplomatic developments come as Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to help bring an end to the conflict.





Speaking on Thursday, Putin said that Modi has consistently raised the issue of ending the war and has repeatedly sought ways to encourage a peaceful resolution.





President Putin described the Indian Prime Minister as a world leader who maintains a neutral position while remaining genuinely interested in seeing the conflict concluded.





He further stated that Modi has advanced constructive ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions and expressed appreciation for India's approach to encouraging dialogue between the two sides.





The Russian leader also thanked Modi for his continued efforts to promote peace and for advocating an end to the conflict through negotiations as quickly as possible.





Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly maintained that India supports peace, dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable route towards ending the war.





During an interview with Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun in August, Modi reiterated that India has adopted a principled and humanitarian position throughout the conflict, a stance he said is respected by both Putin and Zelenskyy.





He noted that both leaders have personally shared their perspectives with him and said India has consistently encouraged diplomatic engagement to achieve a peaceful settlement.





PM Modi also reaffirmed India's readiness to support meaningful efforts directed towards ending the conflict, adding that New Delhi's constructive relations with both countries and other key stakeholders could help strengthen initiatives aimed at securing an early, durable and lasting peace in Ukraine.





The latest remarks from Kyiv and Moscow highlight India's increasingly visible diplomatic role in one of the world's most consequential conflicts, with both sides acknowledging New Delhi's efforts to encourage negotiations and identify practical pathways towards peace.





ANI







